Analytics, Foodstuff, Forum, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 06.09.2018, 18:13
World Food Summits: urgent issues with focus on gastronomy (part II)
It was already
mentioned that a food exhibition “Bite Copenhagen” was additionally organised during
the summit in Copenhagen at the country’s biggest exhibition area, the Bella
Center. The exhibition’s idea has been to focus on gastronomy as a vital tool
to practically resolve modern food challenges.
See: World Food Summits: urgent issues being seen and
resolved (part I). In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=142927&ins_print;
More about “Bite Copenhagen
The idea of
focusing on knowledge about nutrition and culinary skills culminated in “Bite
Copenhagen”, an international B2B food fair for providing better food through
gastronomy, modern food technology, organic products and a lot more.
Bite Copenhagen is a unique platform to showcase and
manifest the latest trends within food, technology and innovation. The
partnership with the leading Danish industry organisations, Copenhagen Cooking
& Food Festival and the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark
underpins how strong the synergies between political, practical and public and
private interests are, when it comes to the food of the future.
Over thirty countries attended the event providing
professional inspiration about the latest achievements in food industry and
showing creative ideas, thoughts and products in gastronomy under the heading
“Setting tomorrow’s table”.
On the exhibition
see: https://bitecopenhagen.dk
More on gastronomy...
Gastronomy, in
general, means “the art or science of good eating” and culinary customs; though
it is not restricted just to delicious tastes and “experiences on the
plate/table”.
Wikipedia is more
specific about the issues and of the opinion that gastronomy is the “study of relationship between food and culture,
the art of preparing and serving rich or delicate and appetizing food, the
cooking styles of particular regions, and the science of good eating”. It also
adds that gastronomy involves numerous actions such as “discovering, tasting,
experiencing, researching, understanding, food preparation and the sensory
qualities of human nutrition”, to name a few. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gastronomy
The idea of “practical
gastronomy” deals with an analysis of the ways involved in preparation,
production, and service of the various foods and beverages from countries
around the world.
The latter
actually happened during the “Bite” in Copenhagen: gastronomy was everywhere
representing numerous countries and regions. The fair was more than just about
culinary skills; it was about nutrition, food safety and public health.
Food
professionals at the fair –so-called chefs – have been demonstrating gastronomy
as an “instrument” of changing traditional (often quire awkward) cooking and
eating patterns, while suggesting more rational, healthy and quality paths
towards the “art of food preparation and eating”.
It is no wonder that
renowned chef Francis Cardenau
has been very pleased with the event. He said that “Bite” moved both in
the right direction and in a good manner; besides known firms there were as
well some new companies which showed a way forward.
Combining technology and quality
Among numerous participants in the “Bite” my attention was
taken by the participants in the fish-sector, which provides tremendous
opportunities for the Baltic States’ entrepreneurs: all three states are having
great potentials in fishing and aqua-culture.
One of the companies that could serve as a “window of
opportunity” for the businesses in the Baltics, both in emulating the concept
and the technology in making high-class products was a company of The Baltic
States’ neighbour.
The Finnish company – “Kala Lappi” uses only selected (and
naturally best) fish products, mainly trout, grown in the cleanest Finnish
waters. Company’s leading officials (on the picture below), Vesa Lappi, CEO (on the right) and Seppo Tossavainen, the export director
underlined that top-class ingredients, traditional hand-work, quality control
combined with latest technology achievements ensure production of the best
products.
Kala-Lappi products are different from other brands by
lingering and inimitable products’ flavors and tastes. They are still
hand-made, prepared using modern technology though with respect to family
traditions through many generations.
More on the company in: www.kalalappi.fi
For example, Finnish rainbow trout (a favorite among
customers) – Lappi fire smoke - prepared in the combination of an open fire
and the alder smoke, which make the fish a product of supreme and lingering
flavor.
Or another one also renown product – Lappi gravad – a rainbow
trout, gets its forest-fresh flavor from the mesmerizing juniper berry, rose
pepper and rough sea salt.
Besides, the company produces cold-smoked rainbow trout
tartar –Lappi lure, and uniquely cold-smoked trout – Lappi
cold-smoked - with 72 (!) various phases in smoking coolers, which
ensures a genuine mouth-watering flavor.
On top of all that,
it has to be mentioned that Kala-Lappi products are sustainably cultivated
rainbow trout.
- 06.09.2018 Rietumu Banka showed the steepest profit growth among Latvian banks
- 06.09.2018 Latvian economy is riding a cyclical growth wave
- 06.09.2018 The current account in Estonia was back in balance over the half year
- 06.09.2018 In 2017, consumption of renewable energy resources in Latviahas risen by 17.8%
- 06.09.2018 In the first half of 2018 volume of freights carried rose in Latvia
- 06.09.2018 ФАО: цены на пшеницу на мировом рынке выросли в два раза
- 06.09.2018 10-й Юбилейный Международный Балтийский транспортный форум стартовал в Калининграде
- 06.09.2018 EU and Altum in support for Latvian SMEs
- 06.09.2018 На TLDCON 2018 выступят самые известные эксперты доменной индустрии
- 06.09.2018 Renowned domain industry experts to speak at TLDCON 2018