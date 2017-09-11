Analytics, Foodstuff, Forum, Modern EU

World Food Summits: urgent issues with focus on gastronomy (part II)

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 06.09.2018.Print version
In the previous article main issues presented at the Copenhagen World Summit-2018 in the beginning of September were discussed. In the second article, some practical “tools” are addressed which have been seen during a specific part of the summit called “Bite Copenhagen”. This food fair was a showcase of practical gastronomy as the art of choosing products, cooking and eating.

It was already mentioned that a food exhibition “Bite Copenhagen” was additionally organised during the summit in Copenhagen at the country’s biggest exhibition area, the Bella Center. The exhibition’s idea has been to focus on gastronomy as a vital tool to practically resolve modern food challenges.


See: World Food Summits: urgent issues being seen and resolved (part I). In:

http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=142927&ins_print;


More about “Bite Copenhagen

The idea of focusing on knowledge about nutrition and culinary skills culminated in “Bite Copenhagen”, an international B2B food fair for providing better food through gastronomy, modern food technology, organic products and a lot more.


Bite Copenhagen is a unique platform to showcase and manifest the latest trends within food, technology and innovation. The partnership with the leading Danish industry organisations, Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival and the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark underpins how strong the synergies between political, practical and public and private interests are, when it comes to the food of the future.


Over thirty countries attended the event providing professional inspiration about the latest achievements in food industry and showing creative ideas, thoughts and products in gastronomy under the heading “Setting tomorrow’s table”. 


On the exhibition see: https://bitecopenhagen.dk      


More on gastronomy...

Gastronomy, in general, means “the art or science of good eating” and culinary customs; though it is not restricted just to delicious tastes and “experiences on the plate/table”. 


Wikipedia is more specific about the issues and of the opinion that gastronomy is the “study of relationship between food and culture, the art of preparing and serving rich or delicate and appetizing food, the cooking styles of particular regions, and the science of good eating”. It also adds that gastronomy involves numerous actions such as “discovering, tasting, experiencing, researching, understanding, food preparation and the sensory qualities of human nutrition”, to name a few. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gastronomy

 

The idea of “practical gastronomy” deals with an analysis of the ways involved in preparation, production, and service of the various foods and beverages from countries around the world.

The latter actually happened during the “Bite” in Copenhagen: gastronomy was everywhere representing numerous countries and regions. The fair was more than just about culinary skills; it was about nutrition, food safety and public health.


Food professionals at the fair –so-called chefs – have been demonstrating gastronomy as an “instrument” of changing traditional (often quire awkward) cooking and eating patterns, while suggesting more rational, healthy and quality paths towards the “art of food preparation and eating”.


It is no wonder that renowned chef Francis Cardenau has been very pleased with the event. He said that “Bite” moved both in the right direction and in a good manner; besides known firms there were as well some new companies which showed a way forward. 


Combining technology and quality

Among numerous participants in the “Bite” my attention was taken by the participants in the fish-sector, which provides tremendous opportunities for the Baltic States’ entrepreneurs: all three states are having great potentials in fishing and aqua-culture.


One of the companies that could serve as a “window of opportunity” for the businesses in the Baltics, both in emulating the concept and the technology in making high-class products was a company of The Baltic States’ neighbour.


The Finnish company – “Kala Lappi” uses only selected (and naturally best) fish products, mainly trout, grown in the cleanest Finnish waters. Company’s leading officials (on the picture below), Vesa Lappi, CEO (on the right) and Seppo Tossavainen, the export director underlined that top-class ingredients, traditional hand-work, quality control combined with latest technology achievements ensure production of the best products.

Kala-Lappi products are different from other brands by lingering and inimitable products’ flavors and tastes. They are still hand-made, prepared using modern technology though with respect to family traditions through many generations.

More on the company in: www.kalalappi.fi  

 

For example, Finnish rainbow trout (a favorite among customers) – Lappi fire smoke - prepared in the combination of an open fire and the alder smoke, which make the fish a product of supreme and lingering flavor.


Or another one also renown product – Lappi gravad – a rainbow trout, gets its forest-fresh flavor from the mesmerizing juniper berry, rose pepper and rough sea salt.

Besides, the company produces cold-smoked rainbow trout tartar –Lappi lure, and uniquely cold-smoked trout – Lappi cold-smoked - with 72 (!) various phases in smoking coolers, which ensures a genuine mouth-watering flavor.


On top of all that, it has to be mentioned that Kala-Lappi products are sustainably cultivated rainbow trout.


This year’s food fair was not only a showcase of practical gastronomy as the art of choosing products, cooking and eating, which is in itself a valuable asset. Another aspect of the fair could serve as an important reminder for the Baltic States’ entrepreneurs: first, to take part in the next year’s fair and second, closely look into exciting and ever increasing opportunities to be frontrunners in modern gastronomy.   




