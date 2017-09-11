World Food Summits: urgent issues with focus on gastronomy (part II)

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 06.09.2018.



In the previous article main issues presented at the Copenhagen World Summit-2018 in the beginning of September were discussed. In the second article, some practical “tools” are addressed which have been seen during a specific part of the summit called “Bite Copenhagen”. This food fair was a showcase of practical gastronomy as the art of choosing products, cooking and eating.

It was already mentioned that a food exhibition “Bite Copenhagen” was additionally organised during the summit in Copenhagen at the country’s biggest exhibition area, the Bella Center. The exhibition’s idea has been to focus on gastronomy as a vital tool to practically resolve modern food challenges.

More about “Bite Copenhagen The idea of focusing on knowledge about nutrition and culinary skills culminated in “Bite Copenhagen”, an international B2B food fair for providing better food through gastronomy, modern food technology, organic products and a lot more.

Bite Copenhagen is a unique platform to showcase and manifest the latest trends within food, technology and innovation. The partnership with the leading Danish industry organisations, Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival and the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark underpins how strong the synergies between political, practical and public and private interests are, when it comes to the food of the future.

Over thirty countries attended the event providing professional inspiration about the latest achievements in food industry and showing creative ideas, thoughts and products in gastronomy under the heading “Setting tomorrow’s table”.

More on gastronomy... Gastronomy, in general, means “the art or science of good eating” and culinary customs; though it is not restricted just to delicious tastes and “experiences on the plate/table”.

The idea of "practical gastronomy" deals with an analysis of the ways involved in preparation, production, and service of the various foods and beverages from countries around the world. The latter actually happened during the "Bite" in Copenhagen: gastronomy was everywhere representing numerous countries and regions. The fair was more than just about culinary skills; it was about nutrition, food safety and public health.

Food professionals at the fair –so-called chefs – have been demonstrating gastronomy as an “instrument” of changing traditional (often quire awkward) cooking and eating patterns, while suggesting more rational, healthy and quality paths towards the “art of food preparation and eating”.

It is no wonder that renowned chef Francis Cardenau has been very pleased with the event. He said that “Bite” moved both in the right direction and in a good manner; besides known firms there were as well some new companies which showed a way forward.

