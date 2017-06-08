Creating European Education Area: challenges for the Baltic States

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 28.02.2018.Print version, 05.03.2018.



Main responsibility for education and culture policies is with the EU member states; however the EU institutions play a vital supplementary role. Thus, the EU develops a series of “soft policy” tools to help states in designing progressive education policies. Modern EU measures would help the Baltic States to accommodate their educational policies to European and global challenges.

In March 2017, the EU member states adopted a Rome declaration aimed at creating a "Union where young people receive the best education and training and can study and find jobs across the continent." The declaration asserts that education and culture can be an important “instrument” in tackling the challenges of an ageing workforce, continued digitalisation, future needs for skills, the need to promote critical thinking and media literacy at a time when “alternative facts” and disinformation are often proliferating online.

Thus the Rome declaration is aimed at creating a new EU “educational union”, where young people would receive best education and training with open possibilities to study across Europe.

The declaration confirmed the states’ four commitments in their educational policies towards closer connections with modern European and global challenges: a) safe and secure Europe; b) prosperous and sustainable growth; c) “social Europe”, i.e. a union based on economic and social progress with adequate cohesion and convergence; and d) stronger Europe on the global scene. About Rome Declaration: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-767_en.htm According to Rome-2017 declaration, the European Area of Education, EAE shall include the following 11 elements (seen as a cooperative task of the EU and the member states): Making students mobility a reality for all, by building on the positive experiences of the Erasmus+ programme and the European Solidarity Corps; and by creating an EU Student Card to offer a new user-friendly way to store information on a person's academic records;

by building on the positive experiences of the Erasmus+ programme and the European Solidarity Corps; and by creating an to offer a new user-friendly way to store information on a person's academic records; Mutual recognition of diplomas by initiating a new “ Sorbonne process” , building on the "Bologna process", to prepare the ground for the mutual recognition of higher education and school leaving diplomas;

by initiating a new “ , building on the "Bologna process", to prepare the ground for the mutual recognition of higher education and school leaving diplomas; Greater cooperation on curricula development by making recommendations to ensure that education programs and systems include all knowledge, skills and competences needed both for the states’ structural reforms and modern global employment trends;

by making recommendations to ensure that education programs and systems include all knowledge, skills and competences needed both for the states’ structural reforms and modern global employment trends; Improving language learning by setting a new benchmark for all young Europeans finishing upper secondary education to have a good knowledge of two languages in addition to their mother tongue(s) by 2025;

by setting a new benchmark for all young Europeans finishing upper secondary education to have a good knowledge of in addition to their mother tongue(s) by 2025; Promoting lifelong learning by seeking convergence and increasing the share of people engaging in learning throughout their lives with the aim of reaching 25% by 2025;

by seeking convergence and increasing the share of people engaging in learning throughout their lives with the aim of reaching 25% by 2025; Mainstreaming innovation and digital skills in education by promoting innovative and digital training and preparing for a new Digital Education Action Plan ;

by promoting innovative and digital training and preparing for a new ; Supporting teachers by multiplying the number of teachers participating in the Erasmus+ programme and eTwinning network and offering policy guidance on the professional development of teachers and school leaders;

by multiplying the number of teachers participating in the Erasmus+ programme and eTwinning network and offering policy guidance on the professional development of teachers and school leaders; Creating a network of European universities so that best European universities can work together with others, as well as supporting the establishment of a School of European and Transnational Governance;

so that best European universities can work together with others, as well as supporting the establishment of a Investing in education by using the European Semester to support structural reforms to improve education policy, by using EU funding and EU investment instruments to fund education and setting a benchmark for EU states to invest 5% of GDP in education.

by using the European Semester to support structural reforms to improve education policy, by using EU funding and to fund education and setting a benchmark for EU states to invest 5% of GDP in education. Preserving cultural heritage and fostering a sense of European identity and culture by developing a European Agenda for Culture ( using the momentum of the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage) and preparing a Council Recommendation on common values, inclusive education and the European dimension of teaching.

and fostering a sense of European identity and culture by developing a using the momentum of the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage) and preparing a Council Recommendation on common values, inclusive education and the European dimension of teaching. Strengthening the European dimension of Euronews (created in 1993 by a number of European public broadcasters), with the ambition of having a European channel offering access to independent, high quality information with a pan-European perspective. More information in: -Communication: A European Education area by 2025: fostering a European Identity through Education and Culture; - A series of Factsheets on strengthening European Identity through Education and Culture; - Strategic note by the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC) on the 10 trends transforming education as we know it; -Commission's Education and Training Monitor 2017: key figures on where the education and training stand in the EU. Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-4521_en.htm

Ordination in the common education area According to the EU treaties, education (as well as culture, sport, tourism and even industrial development, to name a few) is a supplementary and coordinating activity of the Union’s institutions. The legal presumption that the EU can only “coordinate” education process in the member states seems inefficient, i.e. additional measures are needed. The main reason is digitalisation, quick changing in needed people skills and new professions, as well as finding additional financial support. Besides, common “European education area” (EEA) is urgently needed to tackle such issues as mutual recognition of diplomas, additional language learning, a quality framework for early childhood education and care, a European “agenda for culture”, and a new EU “youth strategy”.

European societies and economies are experiencing significant digital and technological innovations as well as labour market and demographic changes. Many of today's jobs did not exist a decade ago and many new forms of employment will be created in the future. In the “White Paper on the Future of Europe”, the Commission highlighted “it is likely that most children entering primary school today will end up working in new job types that do not yet exist” and that coping with this “will require a massive investment in skills and a major rethink of education and lifelong learning systems” .

Citation and references from: European Commission’s “White Paper on the Future of Europe” (2017) in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/white-paper-future-europereflections-and-scenarios European economies rely heavily on highly educated and competent people. Skills such as creativity, critical thinking, taking initiative and problem solving play an important role in coping with complexity and change in a modern society.

Commission “Reflection Paper on Harnessing Globalisation” recognises that new ways of learning, as well as more flexible training and educational models, are needed for a society which is becoming increasingly mobile and digital. Reference: European Commission’s “Reflection Paper on Harnessing Globalisation”, (2017) in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/reflection-paper-harnessing-globalisation_en Besides, the Commission reflection on “European social dimension” emphasises the importance of acquiring the right set of skills and competences to sustain living standards in Europe and competitive advantages in the world. Commission communication on strengthening European identity through education and culture, has set its vision to create a European Education Area by 2025. However, the member states in December 2017 expressed their quite modest intention “to do more in the area of education”. The EU Commissioner for education and culture’s issues (Tibor Navracsics) argued that although education had been the responsibility of the states, the EU works to “step up union’s cooperation”. Modern education potentials shall be used in building resilient societies, creating a sense of belonging and enabling people to experience numerous variations in the European identity. Hence, the idea of a “true European education area” has appeared, which, among other things, would be boosting language learning, ensuing that diplomas are recognised in all Union states, that European universities maximise their cooperation, and that studying in another EU country becomes easier than ever before. Thus, very concrete steps are needed in the member states towards making EEA a reality. See more in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-388_en.htm



Lessons from the past: more inclusive and resilient societies needed Education in the member states is already on top of the political agenda. After years of crisis, the member states are making efforts to create resilient societies equipped with necessary skills to withstand future economic and societal challenges. In the “new world” with the harnessing globalisation it is important both to consolidate social cohesion and eliminate inequalities as the biggest obstacles to education quality.

The member states have to recognise that long-term challenges are not less important than short-term ones. In the past few years, education has been somehow absent from the political scene. However, the power of education and culture plays important part in fostering cohesion.

During last couple of years, the EU was facing the most serious crisis of legitimacy since its foundation, when millions of citizens were doubting the EU's raison d'être; though the states generally recognised the resounding success of the Erasmus programme. This shows the tangible impact and clear added value European education policy brings to millions of citizens.

It is obvious that modern societies have become less cohesive, and they will take time to fully recover; even Commission’s people argue that the EU is now less equal than before.

Therefore, the EU’s duty is two-fold: to re-engage with those who feel left behind, and to build more inclusive and resilient societies. Most important, the states should be building modern societies on a solid basis of common values and sense of belonging.

It is time to rediscover the value of national and European values and address upfront the role of education in promoting them. The supporting task of the EU is to lay the foundations for a solid European Education Area and to build it on the basis of a clear vision for achievements by 2025.

Creating a more solid EEA’s foundations, more excellence and innovation, more equity and inclusion and more exchanges among pupils, students and teachers is needed.

The states will share their knowledge and experience bringing fresh perspectives and ideas to this process from all walks of life: people with disabilities, experts bringing excellence and a sense of belonging to the most deprived areas; people who are using culture as an incredibly effective vector of integration; dreamers who are testing new approaches in their own schools as well as teaching disciplines that are wrongly perceived as being difficult.

Besides, representatives of the private sector shall be encluded, i.e. people who are enabling young people to develop entrepreneurial mind-sets, and others who are committed to equipping them with robust digital skills to turn them into active users and responsible citizens of the digital world.

