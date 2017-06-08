Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Modern EU
Reducing inequalities and sustaining competitiveness in education
The new proposals come only two months after European Heads
of State and Government discussed education, training and culture at the
Gothenburg Summit in November 2017. The idea behind new proposals is to reduce
socio-economic inequalities, whilst sustaining competitiveness in education in
the process of creating a more united, stronger and democratic Europe.
As soon as education is a “supporting” EU activity (most is
done by the states), the Commission is ready to support and to work together with the EU states
to make implement the proposals.
The new proposals will also feed into the first European Education Summit (Brussels,
25 January) with the theme of "Laying the foundations of the European
Education Area: for an innovative, inclusive and values based education".
Commission’s opinion about new proposals
According to Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the Commission for
Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, new initiatives aim at empowering individuals so
that they can make the most of their lives and to build fair, resilient
economies and societies. The member states shall to ensure that national education
systems deliver for all, so that everybody can benefit from change. This is
vital for Europe's sustainable growth and competitiveness and will be even more
so in the future.
EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics added that European education and training systems need to give people from
all backgrounds the right competences to progress and prosper
professionally. Changes need to harness the potential of education to
foster social cohesion and a sense of belonging: hence, the EU states
have to introduce in education European common values and
make sure that education enables pupils to experience their
European identity in all its diversity and learn more about European
integration.
EU Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel underlined the importance of digital aspects in education as ICT is expanding into all
areas of life while fostering digital transformation. However, digital skills’
gap is really big: already 90% of future jobs require some level of digital
literacy, but 44% of Europeans lack basic digital skills. The Digital Education
Action Plan (the Commission is proposing too) will help Europeans, educational
institutions and education systems to better adapt to life and work in
increasingly digital societies.
The
three initiatives proposed by
the Commission are:
1. Council “Recommendation on Key
Competences for Lifelong Learning: Building on
the Recommendation on Key Competences” was adopted in 2006. This proposal
brings forward important updates reflecting the rapid evolution of teaching and
learning since then. It aims to improve the development of key competences of
people of all ages throughout their lives and to provide guidance to the states
on how to achieve this objective.
A particular focus is placed on promoting entrepreneurial
drive and innovation-oriented mindsets in order to unlock personal potential,
creativity and self-initiative. Moreover, the Commission is recommending steps
to foster competences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics
(STEM) and motivate more young people to embark on a career in these fields.
The proposals made today should also be seen as part of the
answer to urgently improve European education systems to face the many
challenges highlighted in the latest PISA survey. More generally, the measures
will support the EU states in better preparing learners for changing labour
markets and for active citizenship in more diverse, mobile, digital and global
societies.
2. EU Digital Education Action Plan that outlines how the EU can help people,
educational institutions and education systems better adapt to life and work in
an age of rapid digital change by:
·
making
better use of digital technology for teaching and learning;
·
developing
the digital competences and skills needed for living and working in an age of
digital transformation; and
·
improving
education through better data analysis and foresight.
Initiatives include supporting schools with high-speed
broadband connections, scaling up a new self-assessment tool for schools on the
use of technology for teaching and learning (SELFIE) and a public awareness
campaign on online safety, media literacy and cyber hygiene.
3. Council “Recommendation on
common values, inclusive education and the European dimension of teaching”. This
initiative proposes ways in which education can help young people understand
the importance of and adhere to common values (art. 2 TFEU). It aims at
strengthening social cohesion and contributing to fight the rise of populism,
xenophobia, divisive nationalism and the spreading of fake news. The proposal
also strengthens inclusive education to promote quality education for all
pupils as well as the European dimension of teaching, so children also learn
about Europe's common heritage and diversity and get a good understanding of
the functioning of the EU. To support these aims, the Commission will take
steps to increase virtual exchanges among schools, notably through the
successful e-Twinning network, and boost school mobility
through the Erasmus+ program.
Legislative background
Heads of State and Government informally discussed
education and training at the Gothenburg Social Summit in November 2017, guided
by the Commission's Communication 'Strengthening European
Identity through Education and Culture'. This resulted in the European Council
conclusions of 14 December 2017 calling on the EU states, the
Council and the Commission to take forward the agenda discussed in Gothenburg.
The review of the 2006 Council Recommendation on Key Competences for Lifelong
Learning was announced in the New Skills Agenda for
Europe adopted in June 2016. To prepare its proposal, the
Commission held a public consultation and
a stakeholder conference in
2017.
The proposed Council Recommendation on promoting common
values, inclusive education, and the European dimension of teaching builds on
the Paris Declaration on
promoting citizenship and the common values of freedom, tolerance and
non-discrimination through education adopted at the informal meeting
of Education Ministers on 17 March 2015. It was announced in the Commission “Communication on supporting
the prevention of radicalisation leading to violent extremism” (June
2016); to guide its proposal, a public consultation was
held in 2017.
More information in the following web links: =Memo - Questions and
answers; =Factsheet on the European
Education Area; =Factsheet on Key
Competences for Lifelong Learning; =Factsheet on the Digital
Education Action Plan; =Factsheet on promoting
common values, inclusive education, and the European dimension of teaching;
=Council Recommendation on
Key Competences for Lifelong Learning; = Council Recommendation on
promoting common values, inclusive education, and the European dimension of
teaching; = Digital Education Action
Plan; = Digital learning webpage,
and = Gothenburg factsheets
Reference:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-102_en.htm;
Latvian version on: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-102_lv.htm
