Latvian exports of wooden furniture down 6.6% in 9 months

During the first nine months of this year, Latvian exports of wooden furniture fell 6.6% from the same period a year ago, with most of the Latvian-made furniture sold in Denmark, according to information released by the Agriculture Ministry writes LETA.

In January-September 2019, Latvia exported EUR 119.838 mln worth of wooden furniture, which included EUR 27.643 mln worth of furniture shipped to Denmark. Furniture exports to Denmark accounted for 23.1% (22.1% a year ago) of total wooden furniture exports and dropped 2.4% y-o-y.





Wooden furniture exports to Germany shrank 21.8% y-o-y to EUR 13.42 mln in the nine months of this year, and exports to Sweden decreased 4% to EUR 11.904 mln. Exports to Germany made up 11.2% (13.4% a year ago) of total nine-month wooden furniture exports and exports to Sweden accounted for 9.9% (9.7% a year ago).





Meanwhile, Latvian imports of wooden furniture increased 11.9% y-o-y to EUR 61.288 mln in January-September of this year.





In the first nine months of 2018, Latvia exported EUR 128.238 mln worth of wooden furniture and imported wooden furniture for EUR 54.773 mln.