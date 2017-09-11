Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.11.2019, 12:55
Latvian exports of wooden furniture down 6.6% in 9 months
Wooden furniture exports to Germany shrank 21.8% y-o-y to
EUR 13.42 mln in the nine months of this year, and exports to Sweden decreased
4% to EUR 11.904 mln. Exports to Germany made up 11.2% (13.4% a year ago) of
total nine-month wooden furniture exports and exports to Sweden accounted for
9.9% (9.7% a year ago).
Meanwhile, Latvian imports of wooden furniture increased
11.9% y-o-y to EUR 61.288 mln in January-September of this year.
In the first nine months of 2018, Latvia exported EUR
128.238 mln worth of wooden furniture and imported wooden furniture for EUR
54.773 mln.
- 19.11.2019 Баранник лишился должности вице-мэра Риги
- 19.11.2019 SEB: Большинство из 194 причастных к отмыванию денег клиентов - из Эстонии
- 19.11.2019 Estonia's Kaamos Kinnisvara to start 1st development project in Latvia
- 19.11.2019 Latvia: Land Fund has acquired 218 properties for EUR 15 mln in ten months
- 19.11.2019 Foreign Direct Investment and Business Development
- 18.11.2019 Riga to mark November 18 Independence Day with festive events, concerts, fireworks
- 18.11.2019 Латвия отмечает 101-ю годовщину провозглашения государства
- 16.11.2019 As economy cools down, labor market is still heated - Swedbank
- 16.11.2019 Уровень безработицы в Латвии в третьем квартале уменьшился до 6%
- 16.11.2019 Swedbank: Экономика остывает, а рынок труда по-прежнему горячий