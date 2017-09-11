Analytics, Estonia, Inflation, Markets and Companies, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.11.2019, 11:48
In October, food had the greatest impact on the consumer price index
Compared to October 2018, goods were 0.6% and services 3.3%
more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.8% and
non-regulated prices rose by 2.5%. The last time the change of the consumer
price index was below 2% compared to the same month of the previous year was in
November 2016 (1.0%).
Compared to October 2018, the consumer price index was
affected the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The biggest impact on the latter came from 4.1% more expensive meat products
and 5.3% more expensive flour products. Alcoholic beverages were 7.4% cheaper,
diesel fuel 4.8% and petrol 3.5% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest price
increase was seen for rice (11%) and the biggest price decreases for fresh fish
(28%) and potatoes (11%).
Compared to September, the consumer price index was affected
the most by the price decrease of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest
impact came from cheaper vegetables (7.2%) and cheaper fruit (5.1%). Plane
tickets bought for October were 15.5% more expensive than tickets purchased for
September and motor fuel was 1.5% more expensive than in September.
|
Change
of the consumer price index by commodity groups, October 2019
|
Commodity
group
|
October
2018 – October 2019, %
|
September
2019 – October 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
1.6
|
–0.1
|
Food
and non-alcoholic beverages
|
2.3
|
–1.2
|
Alcoholic
beverages and tobacco
|
–2.9
|
–0.5
|
Clothing
and footwear
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
Housing
|
1.7
|
–0.1
|
Household
goods
|
1.7
|
–0.4
|
Health
|
3.2
|
0.6
|
Transport
|
–1.8
|
1.3
|
Communications
|
–2.0
|
–0.6
|
Recreation
and culture
|
7.2
|
0.7
|
Education
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
Hotels,
cafés and restaurants
|
2.2
|
–2.2
|
Miscellaneous
goods and services
|
2.6
|
–0.1
