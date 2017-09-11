Vladimir Egger to head Vitol Group's companies in Latvia

Energy professional Vladimir Egger has been appointed to head Vitol Group's companies in Latvia, the energy group's representatives informed LETA.

The Vitol Group's companies in Latvia include LSC shipping company, Ventspils Naftas Terminals oil terminal, LatRosTrans oil pipeline operator and Vitol Baltics logistics company.





Egger is a US national with more than 30 years experience in energy business. Previously he has been managing director of the Moscow-based Vitol CIS.





The previous head of the Vitol Group's companies in Latvia was Robert Kirkup.