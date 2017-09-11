Pork prices to continue growing due to ASF

Due to African swine fever, pork processors now pay some 30 percent more for meat, compared to the last year, and businesses will have to work under the conditions of higher costs for at least several years before pig farms star to recover, according to the Verslo Zinios information writes LETA/BNS.

Saulius Leonavicius, head of of Idavang, the largest pig grower in Lithuania, says the sudden rise in prices has stabilized a bit but prices continue to grow, with the tendency set to remain for at least two to three years.





Egidijus Mackevicius, head of the Association of Lithuanian Meat Processors, estimates that the average retail price of pork has grown some 30% since last spring.