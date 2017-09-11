Number of corporate taxpayers in Latvia down 6% over year

At the beginning of November there were 196,884 corporate taxpayers in Latvia, down 6 percent from the same period a year ago, the State Revenue Service’s statistics show.

Over the past month, the number of corporate taxpayers rose by 78 or 0.04%, statistics show.





The Revenue Service said that the highest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 111,399. The smallest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the area served by the Revenue Service’s customer service center in the Kraslava town in eastern Latvia - 1,017.





As at November 1, 2018, there were 209,518 corporate taxpayers registered in Latvia.