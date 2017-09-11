New head of Latvian Investment and Development Agency being sought in tender

The State Chancellery has announced a tender to pick a new director for the Latvian Investment and Development Agency, according to an announcement published in the official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis writes LETA.

November 15, 2019 is the deadline for candidate to submit their applications in the competition.





The Investment and Development Agency's next director will be selected in three rounds, assessing the candidates' managerial competences: strategic vision, change management and team management skills, staff motivation and development as well as the ability to develop and maintain relations.





The government agency's current head Andris Ozols is due to leave his post in November.





The Economics Ministry has decided not to renew the contract with Ozols who has been heading the Investment and Development Agency for 15 years.





It was mentioned earlier that Ozols could be offered the post of the head of the Central Statistical Bureau, but Economics Minister Ralfs Nemiro said such a rotation was unlikely.