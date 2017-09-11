Industry, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 21.10.2019, 22:36
Investors from Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic eyeing Olainfarm - chairman
Asked about reports that Ukrainian investor Volodimir Novikov has been showing interest in the Latvian medicines producer's shares, Berzins said that no potential investors has made any official offer as yet and that he therefore cannot comment on these reports.
Berzins said, though, that he has heard about three potential Olainfarm investors. "I have heard about three candidates mulling an acquisition of Olainfarm shares. This is no surprise, because interest in the company is international. Olainfarm is being eyed by [potential investors] from Latvia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic, but since they have not shown formal interest, I cannot comment," Berzins said.
This past summer, Peteris Rubenis, a board member of Olainfarm's key shareholder Olmafarm, told LETA that Novikov, who is also director of Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Zdorovye, had represented the company in previous Olainfarm shareholders' meetings and that this information caused concerns about possible deals that might have been made unbeknownst to Olainfarm heiresses.
The beneficial owner of Zdorovye is Russian politician and businessman Alexander Shishkin who, according to Russian media reports, is linked with organized crime.
Signe Baldere-Sildedze, the custodian of late Olainfarm owner Valerijs Maligins’ youngest daughter Anna Emilija Maligina, told LETA in the summer that persons linked to Recipe Plus drug wholesaler are trying to acquire Olainfarm shares and that these persons were selected by Maligins' other heiresses - Irina Maligina and Nika Saveljeva. Recipe Plus denied these allegations.
Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients
- 21.10.2019 RZD increases discount on transit of coal from Kazakhstan through Baltic ports, Belarus
- 21.10.2019 ПВС призывает оценить сотрудничество с польским поставщиком курятины Cedrob S.A.
- 21.10.2019 В ГПО увеличивается нехватка работников, в аэропорту "Рига" -- критическая ситуация
- 21.10.2019 Маклеры в законе: о борьбе с "отмывами" и недовольстве LANĪDA
- 21.10.2019 Estonian fishing co Reyktal to start NW Atlantic prawn fishing next fall
- 21.10.2019 Латвиец Каспарс Рейтупс признан лучшим сомелье стран Балтии
- 21.10.2019 Шведская Braathens Regional начнет полеты Рига - Стокгольм-Бромма
- 21.10.2019 В Латвии выросло количество ликвидации предприятий в 2019 году
- 21.10.2019 Латвии обещают снижение цен на электричество в 2020 году
- 21.10.2019 Сменятся послы Литвы в России, при НАТО и ЮНЕСКО