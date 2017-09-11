Education and Science, Foodstuff, Health, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.09.2019, 18:42
Sigulda Region Council terminates contract with caterer for Sigulda schools
The decision is based on latest information from the Food and Veterinary Service about the results of laboratory tests on samples taken from the educational institutions' canteens.
The municipality decided that the contract with Baltic Restaurants Latvia would be terminated with immediate effect and a competition would be announced to find a new catering company for Sigulda Region schools and preschools.
As reported, the Food and Veterinary Service said earlier today that the results of laboratory tests on samples taken from the hands of kitchen staff at Ievina and Saulite had found the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, while tests on samples taken from kitchen tables at Saulite and Sigulda Primary School No. 1 found the presence of the E. coli bacteria.
- 20.09.2019 Lithuanian customs officers detain smuggled cigarettes worth almost EUR 2 mln in Kybartai
- 20.09.2019 Latvia: Competition Council has allowed Cido Grupa to acquire Bauskas Alus shares
- 20.09.2019 Bank of Latvia cuts GDP growth projection for this year to 2.5%
- 20.09.2019 EBRD to withdraw from Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas, to stay in Citadele – new Baltics head
- 20.09.2019 83% жителей Латвии оценивают качество содержания автодорог летом как удовлетворительное
- 20.09.2019 SEB: литовцы лидеры по покупкам в интернете среди стран Балтии
- 20.09.2019 Банк Латвии снизил прогноз прироста ВВП на 2019 год
- 20.09.2019 Литовцы в поездках за рубеж в 2019 году потратили 490 млн. евро
- 20.09.2019 Ecolines обновляет автобусный парк за 2,7 млн. евро
- 20.09.2019 В крупнейший магазин K Senukai в Латвии инвестировано 6 млн. евро