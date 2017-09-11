Sigulda Region Council terminates contract with caterer for Sigulda schools

Sigulda Region Council decided this afternoon to terminate contract with Baltic Restaurants Latvia, a company that provides catering services at all pre-schools and four schools in Sigulda, as Sigulda Region Council Chairman Ugis Mitrevics (Latvian Association of Regions) informed LETA.

The decision is based on latest information from the Food and Veterinary Service about the results of laboratory tests on samples taken from the educational institutions' canteens.





The municipality decided that the contract with Baltic Restaurants Latvia would be terminated with immediate effect and a competition would be announced to find a new catering company for Sigulda Region schools and preschools.





As reported, the Food and Veterinary Service said earlier today that the results of laboratory tests on samples taken from the hands of kitchen staff at Ievina and Saulite had found the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, while tests on samples taken from kitchen tables at Saulite and Sigulda Primary School No. 1 found the presence of the E. coli bacteria.