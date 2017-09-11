Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
31% of medics working in Latvia were over the age of 60 in 2018
According to statistics from the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 31.2% of medics working in Latvia last year were over the age of 60, informed LETA.
Meanwhile, 17.4% of medics were over the age of 65.
Most medics working in the country were over the age of 50
last year - 58.8%.
20.4% of medics working in Latvia last year were up to the
age of 35, five % - between the ages of 35 to 39, 5.1% - between the ages of 40
to 44, but 9.2% - between the ages of 45 to 49.
