Energy, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.08.2019, 19:01
Latvian fuel sales up 0.3% in H1
The amount of fuel sold in retail trade grew 0.9% and the
amount of fuel sold in wholesale was down 1.6%. Meanwhile, sales of market fuel
increased 9.1% y-o-y and the amount of fuel used for own consumption and other
purposes was down 12.7%, informed LETA.
The amount of fuel sold in the first half of 2019 included
466,396 tons of diesel fuel, 76,632 tons of biogasoline, 44,861 tons of diesel
fuel for farming, 32,182 tons of petroleum, 22,304 tons of car gas, 15,159 tons
of fuel gas and 8,793 tons of gasoline.
In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 1.4%
for diesel fuel, 7.3% for diesel fuel for farming, 43.4% for fuel oil and 1.2%
for gasoline. Meanwhile, sales volumes declined 9.8% for car gas, 0.1% for
petroleum, 4.8% for biogasoline and 4.8% for fuel gas.
In the six months of this year, 469,694 tons of fuel were
sold in retail trade, up 3,999 tons or 0.9% against the first half of 2018.
The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by
10,180 tons or 3%, retail sales of gasoline rose by 168 tons or 2.1%, and
retail sales of biogasoline dropped 3,884 tons or 4.8%.
In 2018, fuel sales in Latvia grew 1.4% against a year
before to 1.392 mln tons. This amount included 958,794 tons sold in retail
trade, up 1.8% against 2017.
- 20.08.2019 Several companies complain about possible misconduct in the Procurement Procedures of the State-Owned Latvian Railway Company involving Siemens and Bombardier
- 20.08.2019 Klaipeda port's Jan-Jul cargo traffic grows 5.3%
- 20.08.2019 Latvian government endorses establishment of economic affairs court
- 20.08.2019 Lithuania's wholesale electricity price falls 3 pct w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva
- 20.08.2019 PNB Banka’s new shareholders had to demonstrate their wish to strengthen the bank’s capital sooner – watchdog
- 20.08.2019 Lithuanian Railways extends deadline in Vilnius-Klaipeda electrification bidding again
- 20.08.2019 BPM Mezzanine Fund provided financing for the buy-out of a reputable Latvian dairy Smiltenes Piens
- 20.08.2019 Latvia’s Piena Cels, Estonian cooperative to invest EUR 100 mln in new dairy plant
- 20.08.2019 Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court
- 20.08.2019 18,351 companies liquidated in Latvia in seven months – Lursoft