Latvian fuel sales up 0.3% in H1

During the first six months of 2019 Latvian sales of oil products (fuel) rose by 1,926 tons 0.3% against the same period a year ago to 670,923 tons, according to the data on excised goods released by the Latvian State Revenue Service writes LETA.

The amount of fuel sold in retail trade grew 0.9% and the amount of fuel sold in wholesale was down 1.6%. Meanwhile, sales of market fuel increased 9.1% y-o-y and the amount of fuel used for own consumption and other purposes was down 12.7%, informed LETA.

The amount of fuel sold in the first half of 2019 included 466,396 tons of diesel fuel, 76,632 tons of biogasoline, 44,861 tons of diesel fuel for farming, 32,182 tons of petroleum, 22,304 tons of car gas, 15,159 tons of fuel gas and 8,793 tons of gasoline.

In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 1.4% for diesel fuel, 7.3% for diesel fuel for farming, 43.4% for fuel oil and 1.2% for gasoline. Meanwhile, sales volumes declined 9.8% for car gas, 0.1% for petroleum, 4.8% for biogasoline and 4.8% for fuel gas.

In the six months of this year, 469,694 tons of fuel were sold in retail trade, up 3,999 tons or 0.9% against the first half of 2018.

The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by 10,180 tons or 3%, retail sales of gasoline rose by 168 tons or 2.1%, and retail sales of biogasoline dropped 3,884 tons or 4.8%.

In 2018, fuel sales in Latvia grew 1.4% against a year before to 1.392 mln tons. This amount included 958,794 tons sold in retail trade, up 1.8% against 2017.