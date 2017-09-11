Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security
Monday, 05.08.2019, 14:45
Latvia: Defense Ministry to make significant investments in infrastructure in 2020
BC, Riga, 05.08.2019.
The Latvian Defense Ministry plans significant investments in infrastructure next year, said Defense Minister Artis Pabriks (For Development) in an interview with Diena daily.
“We can invest money in weapons and armament, but if we do not have the place for drills, training grounds and equipment, we cannot develop further. Next year we plan to invest much resources in this area,” the minister said.
Pabriks mentioned home guards and youth guards in Liepaja, for example, who have to spend hours to get to shooting grounds for drills.
The minister also pointed at the necessity for military training grounds. “There should be regional training grounds. Adazi base, even though one of the best ones in Northern Europe, is overloaded. We need a training ground in Aluksne, Latgale and Kurzeme,” he said.
Pabriks noted that financing for defense at 2% of the gross domestic product is not sufficient.
