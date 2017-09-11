Investments, Markets and Companies
Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London
To promote Hong Kong’s role in
the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the opportunities
there under, HKETO in London invites companies with experience in public and
government relations, investment promotion, economic development, or
international business development to submit an expression of interest for
provision of the following services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for a
two-year period.
•To act for HKETO in London to promote the interests of Hong Kong in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania actively;
•To develop and implement plans for promoting and
strengthening bilateral relations between Hong Kong and Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania;
•To organise and support business and/or
promotional events to promote Hong Kong;
•To arrange and provide logistical support for meetings/visits
of the Hong Kong Government and/or business delegation; and
•To develop links and networks with political
and opinion leaders, business multiplier organisations and the media.
Interested Companies based in Estonia, Latvia and/or Lithuania are invited to email a short profile of their company highlighting their business capabilities, including consultancy experience in public and government relations, investment promotion, economic development, or international business development and business network in the specified markets, in performing the aforementioned services to general@hketolondon.gov.hk in English by 5 pm, 2 August 2019 London time; any late response will not be considered.
HKETO in London will then
shortlist companies and invite them to submit a formal proposal. Shorlisted
companies will be provided with a consultancy brief with more detailed
scope of services and other information for the submission of proposal.
Only shortlisted companies will
be notified. Companies which do not hear
from HKETO in London by 2 September 2019
should take it that their intended services would not be considered any further
by HKETO in London for this round of exercise.
Please visit www.hketolondon.gov.hk for more
information about the work of HKETO in London. For any enquiries, please
contact general@hketolondon.gov.hk
or +44-(0)20-7290 8218.
