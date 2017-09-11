Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London (HKETO in London) is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in the United Kingdom as well as Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Russian federation and Sweden. Its mission is to foster closer economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and these nine countries.

To promote Hong Kong’s role in the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the opportunities there under, HKETO in London invites companies with experience in public and government relations, investment promotion, economic development, or international business development to submit an expression of interest for provision of the following services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for a two-year period.

•To act for HKETO in London to promote the interests of Hong Kong in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania actively;

•To develop and implement plans for promoting and strengthening bilateral relations between Hong Kong and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania;

•To organise and support business and/or promotional events to promote Hong Kong;

•To arrange and provide logistical support for meetings/visits of the Hong Kong Government and/or business delegation; and

•To develop links and networks with political and opinion leaders, business multiplier organisations and the media.





Interested Companies based in Estonia, Latvia and/or Lithuania are invited to email a short profile of their company highlighting their business capabilities, including consultancy experience in public and government relations, investment promotion, economic development, or international business development and business network in the specified markets, in performing the aforementioned services to general@hketolondon.gov.hk in English by 5 pm, 2 August 2019 London time; any late response will not be considered.

HKETO in London will then shortlist companies and invite them to submit a formal proposal. Shorlisted companies will be provided with a consultancy brief with more detailed scope of services and other information for the submission of proposal.

Only shortlisted companies will be notified. Companies which do not hear from HKETO in London by 2 September 2019 should take it that their intended services would not be considered any further by HKETO in London for this round of exercise.

Please visit www.hketolondon.gov.hk for more information about the work of HKETO in London. For any enquiries, please contact general@hketolondon.gov.hk or +44-(0)20-7290 8218.