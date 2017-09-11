Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Machinery construction, Markets and Companies, Security, Technology
Dutch Army receives 2 Milrem UGVs
Milrem Robotics
delivered the two UGVs in the middle of April for the Royal Netherlands Army's
project that looks into how to exploit the possibilities that new unmanned
platforms provide for increasing combat power and decreasing risk to soldiers,
spokespeople for Milrem said.
The UGVs were delivered in transport configuration together
with initial spare parts and accessories. The company will also provide
operator and maintenance training, tactical deployment know-how and life cycle
support and upgrades during a two-year period.
"We are extremely proud to have the THeMIS in operation
with the Royal Netherlands Army," Kuldar
Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics
stated. "Rigorous tests and combat exercises held in Europe, US and the
Middle-East have proven that the THeMIS is an effective tool for dismounted
troops and we have no doubt the Dutch Army will be more than satisfied,"
he added.
Lt. Col. Jules den
Ouden, commander of the RAS unit, said the THeMIS UGVs were chosen for
their superior terrain skills, as the 1.5-ton robot can effortlessly
negotiate 30 degree slopes while carrying a payload of at least 750 kilograms
with ease.
The UGV's capabilities were put to the test right after
delivery in the tough Scottish landscape during an exercise where the RAS used
unmanned ground vehicles for the first time.
"The THeMIS played a major role in the supply chain.
Why would we need to go get ammo and set ourselves up as targets when the
THeMIS can bring it to us?" the commander asked.
The THeMIS has been previously deployed in several military
exercises for example Last Mile and Army Warfighting Experiment 2018 in the UK.
One THeMIS UGV was recently deployed in Mali together with soldiers from the Estonian
defense forces.
