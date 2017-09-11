Financial Services, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.05.2019, 08:49
HansaMatrix plans to pay EUR 0.04 per share in dividends from 2018 profit
BC, Riga, 14.05.2019.Print version
HansaMatrix high-tech company will pay EUR 0.04 per share in dividends from last year’s profit, the company said in its statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange on the resolutions of the shareholders meeting, reported LETA/BNS.
The company plans to to distribute dividends to shareholders
in the total amount of EUR 73,175.24. The company plan to set May 31, 2019, as
the date for payment of dividends.
As reported, HansaMatrix
achieved EUR 20.535 mln in turnover last year, an increase of 5.4% on 2017,
while the company's profit decreased 46.2% to EUR 659,501.
HansaMatrix is a
high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete
manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial
segments and other services to high added value business segments.
HansaMatrix shares
are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Other articles:
- 14.05.2019 Lithuania's Apranga launches new online sales platform Soulz
- 14.05.2019 Estonia's Finora Capital launches business in Lithuania
- 14.05.2019 Eastern Partnership should remain as one of EU foreign policy priorities also after 2020 - Rinkevics
- 14.05.2019 Latvia: Investment strengthens the manufacturing sector
- 14.05.2019 Bank of Lithuania will promote Open Banking development
- 14.05.2019 Латвия и Литва — лидеры в ЕС по числу убийств и суицидов
- 14.05.2019 Study: Facebook, Google command 40% of online ad market in Estonia
- 13.05.2019 В Балтийской международной академии проходят дни открытых дверей
- 13.05.2019 The management of SJSC (VAS) Latvijas dzelzceļš has asked to evaluate the activity of the Minister of Transport in the interest of private companies
- 13.05.2019 Financial watchdog after meeting with FinCEN does not see problems in implementation of ABLV Bank liquidation