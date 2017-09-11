HansaMatrix plans to pay EUR 0.04 per share in dividends from 2018 profit

HansaMatrix high-tech company will pay EUR 0.04 per share in dividends from last year’s profit, the company said in its statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange on the resolutions of the shareholders meeting, reported LETA/BNS.

The company plans to to distribute dividends to shareholders in the total amount of EUR 73,175.24. The company plan to set May 31, 2019, as the date for payment of dividends.





As reported, HansaMatrix achieved EUR 20.535 mln in turnover last year, an increase of 5.4% on 2017, while the company's profit decreased 46.2% to EUR 659,501.





HansaMatrix is a high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.





HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.