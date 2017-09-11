Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.04.2019, 22:51
HansaMatrix posts EUR 659,500 in audited profit in 2018
HansaMatrix Group's
turnover amounted to EUR 21.154 mln last year, 7.7% up from 2017, while the
group's profit fell 2.1 times to EUR 781,018.
HansaMagtrix Group's
sales in the Baltic countries increased 1.9% to EUR 9.302 mln, sales in Nordic
countries rose 12.6% to EUR 5.896 mln, while sales in non-EU countries
decreased 31.4% to EUR 417,000.
According to the company's management report, the increase
in turnover is due to the growing demand from a number of existing clients in
the industrial market sector and starting cooperation with new clients in the
industrial and other product market sector.
Data network products and industrial products accounted for,
respectively, EUR 9.884 mln (3 % decrease from 2017) and EUR 7.355 mln (9.2 %
increase) of HansaMatrix Group's total turnover.
The company last year invested EUR 2.5 mln in increasing
production capacity, research, test systems, and development of new products.
HansaMatrix is a
high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete
manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial
segments and other services to high added value business segments.
