Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 21.02.2019, 20:44
HansaMatrix profit amounts to EUR 872,100 in 2018
In the fourth quarter last year, HansaMatrix turnover decreased 1.3 % year-on-year to EUR 5.061 mln,
and fourth-quarter losses amounted to EUR 185,499 as compared to a profitable
fourth quarter in 2017.
The company's management report says that the lower EBITDA
and profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 does not show any trend or market
weakness, it can rather be attributed to increased share of lower margin products.
Profitability was also partially impacted by a fire accident that broke out in
the third quarter of 2018 in one of HansaMatrix
client's warehouses and was expected to have negative impact on HansaMatrix data networks segment sales
in the third and fourth quarters last year due to supply chain delivery times
of additional new components. This fire accident is not expected to impact the
segment sales volume in the longer term.
Main sales drivers in 2018 continued to be Baltic customers
with 45% market share of sales. Nordic and other EU sales reported as 28% and
26% of total sales. Product deliveries to customer locations outside EU amounted
to 2% of total sales in 2018. Baltic sales increased 3% from 2017, Nordic sales
rose 12%, other EU sales increased 17%, while outside EU sales decreased 43%.
Main sales contributors last year continued to be data network
products with 47% sales share, followed by industrial product sales with 35%
share in turnover. Internet of things product share in sales was 6% and other
product share - 12%. Data network sales were 2% down from 2017, industrial
product sales increased 11%, Internet of things product sales rose 13%, and
other product sales reported 47% increase from 2017.
HansaMatrix investments
amounted to EUR 2.509 mln last year, including EUR 1.041 mln in the fourth
quarter.
In 2017, HansaMatrix
posted EUR 19.649 mln in audited turnover, 15.8 % up from 2016, while the
company's profit increased threefold to EUR 1.679 mln.
