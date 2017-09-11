Number of cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia up 2.3% in 2018

Last year, 1.94 bn cigarettes were released for consumption in Latvia, up 42.633 mln cigarettes or 2.3 % against 2017, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service wirtes LETA.

There were also 37.038 mln cigars and cigarillos, down 21.5% y-o-y, and 62,168 kilograms of smoking tobacco, up 21.1%, released for consumption in 2018.





Also, 4,573 kilograms of heated tobacco were released for consumption in Latvia last year. In 2017 heated tobacco was not released for consumption in Latvia.





In 2017 there were 1.898 bn cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia, down 2% from 2016, and Latvia imported 4.435 bn cigarettes, which was a 5.6% drop y-o-y.



