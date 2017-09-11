Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.02.2019, 21:46
Number of cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia up 2.3% in 2018
BC, Riga, 18.02.2019.Print version
Last year, 1.94 bn cigarettes were released for consumption in Latvia, up 42.633 mln cigarettes or 2.3 % against 2017, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service wirtes LETA.
There were also 37.038 mln cigars and cigarillos, down 21.5% y-o-y, and 62,168 kilograms of smoking tobacco, up 21.1%, released for consumption in 2018.
Also, 4,573 kilograms of heated tobacco were released for consumption in Latvia last year. In 2017 heated tobacco was not released for consumption in Latvia.
In 2017 there were 1.898 bn cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia, down 2% from 2016, and Latvia imported 4.435 bn cigarettes, which was a 5.6% drop y-o-y.
Other articles:
- 18.02.2019 Estonian Renewable Energy Association: Growth of share of green energy is modest
- 18.02.2019 Supply of apartments in Riga drops 18% in January - Arco Real Estate
- 18.02.2019 Latvian fuel sales up 1.4% in 2018
- 18.02.2019 Start-ups in Latvia have attracted investments of more than EUR 300 mln since 2012
- 18.02.2019 Labour market indicators in Estonia have improved y-o-y
- 18.02.2019 Somersby cider most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia in 2018
- 18.02.2019 Latvian Teachers' union considers protest in response to government’s failure to keep pay rise promise
- 18.02.2019 64,1% главных государственных автодорог в Латвии -- в хорошем и отличном состоянии
- 18.02.2019 Банк SEB выдал в 2018 году латвийским студентам 1517 кредитов с госпоручительством
- 18.02.2019 Моя первая заграничная командировка