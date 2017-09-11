Number of dairy herds in Latvia drops 10.4% over past year

In January 2019 the number of dairy herds in Latvia had dropped by 10.4 percent from January 2018, according to information released by the Agricultural Data Center writes LETA.

In January this year, there were 14,342 registered dairy herds in Latvia, down 10.4% from the same period a year ago. Of the total number, 6,424 herds were supplying milk to dairy plants, down 5.6% from 6,808 herds in January 2018.





Data on the number of dairy cows and the amount of milk supplied to the dairy plants are not yet available.





According to the preliminary data released by the European Commission’s Milk Market Observatory, the Latvian milk purchase price was EUR 301.8 per ton in January 2019, up 0.6% against December 2018 and down 1.8% from January 2018, when the milk price was EUR 307.2 per ton.