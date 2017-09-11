Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Security
Germany to invest EUR 110 mln into military infrastructure in Lithuania, defmin says
Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Raimundas Karoblis said on Monday he was assured by his visiting German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen that her country would invest 110 million euros into military infrastructure in Lithuania over the upcoming three years, reported LETA/BNS.
Berlin will also allocate money for the upgrade of the military training area in Pabrade, Svencionys District.
"These will be not only investments into Rukla, but also where training takes place. In this case, it would be Pabrade, to be more specific," Karoblis told.
According to the minister, these investments show "Germany's seriousness to be here and secured leadership."
"For the first time, we have heard very officially, very clearly at the political level (…) that Germany is for the long run here and will stay here as long as the security situation will demand it," Karoblis said.
The second anniversary of deployment of the multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania was commemorated in Rukla on Monday.
