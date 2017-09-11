Kristi Ojakaar to start work as Nordica CFO

Kristi Ojakaar will start work as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group AS, which operates under the Nordica brand, on Friday, Feb. 1, spokespeople for the company said BC.

Ojakaar has previously worked as CFO of Olympic Entertainment Group AS and as CFO for Baltics at Microsoft Eesti. Ojakaar will also serve as a member of the management board of Nordic Aviation Group. A public competition to fill the position of CFO was held at the end of last year, spokespeople for the company said on Thursday.





Nordic Aviation Group CEO Hannes Saarpuu said that while finding a good CFO was not the easiest task in Estonia, they were glad that the long search yielded so good a result and a top actor of the respective field was joining the team of the state-owned airline.





The CEO also described financial management as one of the most important areas of work in a company that is in a rapid growth phase.





"We have several important projects that we are working on and Kristi's contribution and competence are very much awaited," Saarpuu said.





Describing joining the Nordica team as an extremely exciting event in her career, Ojakaar observed that aviation is a field of business clearly distinct from others and that this was the first time for her to start work in a company belonging to the state.





"I believe that my longtime experience in the field of finance and the private sector in more general will be helpful to Nordica in its business and realization of business opportunities," he said.





Ojakaar is a business administration graduate of TalTech from 2001.