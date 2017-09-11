Estonia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.01.2019, 20:44
Kristi Ojakaar to start work as Nordica CFO
Ojakaar has previously worked as CFO of Olympic Entertainment Group AS and as CFO for Baltics at Microsoft Eesti. Ojakaar will also serve as a member of the management board of Nordic Aviation Group. A public competition to fill the position of CFO was held at the end of last year, spokespeople for the company said on Thursday.
Nordic Aviation Group CEO Hannes Saarpuu said that while finding a good CFO was not the easiest task in Estonia, they were glad that the long search yielded so good a result and a top actor of the respective field was joining the team of the state-owned airline.
The CEO also described financial management as one of the most important areas of work in a company that is in a rapid growth phase.
"We have several important projects that we are working on and Kristi's contribution and competence are very much awaited," Saarpuu said.
Describing joining the Nordica team as an extremely exciting event in her career, Ojakaar observed that aviation is a field of business clearly distinct from others and that this was the first time for her to start work in a company belonging to the state.
"I believe that my longtime experience in the field of finance and the private sector in more general will be helpful to Nordica in its business and realization of business opportunities," he said.
Ojakaar is a business administration graduate of TalTech from 2001.
- 31.01.2019 Viada Baltija to invest over EUR 5 mln in its chain of fuel stations in 2019
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Merko to build public water supply, sewerage systems at Saku for EUR 6.4 mln
- 31.01.2019 TAB 2019 announces Open Call for Satellite Programme
- 31.01.2019 Saeima lowers minimum age for shooting hunting guns to 16 years
- 31.01.2019 Rebroadcasting of Rossiya RTR in Latvia banned for three months
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Swedbank, Coop Pank to stop using password cards on Feb 1
- 31.01.2019 В Таллиннском порту Ванасадам состоялась 1500 по счету заправка судна СПГ
- 31.01.2019 НСЭСМИ на три месяца запретил ретрансляцию в Латвии телеканала "Россия РТР"
- 31.01.2019 В Таллиннском аэропорту эвакуировали пассажиров самолета из Хельсинки
- 31.01.2019 Pro Kapital reaches EUR 18 mln profit in 2018