Estonian letter mail volume drops from 60 mln to 15 mln in 11 years

The number of letters sent in Estonia dropped to a quarter of the 2007 figure last year, or from 60 mln to 15 mln units, CEO of the state-held postal company Eesti Post Ansi Arumeel told municipal leaders of the Viru region earlier this week, citing LETA/BNS.

He said the reduction mostly was a result of invoices having moved into online channels, regional newspaper Virumaa Teataja reported.





Residents of Estonia received on the average 14 pieces of letter mail in 2018, 11 of which were invoices or formal notices. The reduction in letter mail volume compared with 2007 means for Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, a loss of 20 mln euros a year.





Traditional postal service, or delivery of mail and periodicals, at present accounts for less than one-third of Omniva's sales, while the share of services related to the delivery of parcels is increasing.





"Clients' preferences have changed and more and more purchases are made on the internet," Arumeel said.





The CEO added that the constant increase in parcel numbers has enabled the company to go on providing the traditional postal service.





In 2018, Omniva installed over 100 new parcel machines across Estonia. New machines will definitely be installed also this year, but not before the fall. Issuance of parcels also makes up an important part of the work of post offices. At the post office of Someru in West-Viru County, for instance, on the average 316 transactions are concluded per month, of which 296 entail the issuance of a parcel.





Arumeel denied rumors that Omniva is planning to cut the number of days of home delivery to five from the present six per week to save money. Home delivery on Saturdays will remain, as the state has allocated the amount of money necessary for that, he said.