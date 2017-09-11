Analytics, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Post Office
Estonian letter mail volume drops from 60 mln to 15 mln in 11 years
He said the reduction mostly was a result of invoices having
moved into online channels, regional newspaper Virumaa Teataja reported.
Residents of Estonia received on the average 14 pieces of
letter mail in 2018, 11 of which were invoices or formal notices. The reduction
in letter mail volume compared with 2007 means for Eesti Post, which operates
under the Omniva brand, a loss of 20 mln euros a year.
Traditional postal service, or delivery of mail and
periodicals, at present accounts for less than one-third of Omniva's sales,
while the share of services related to the delivery of parcels is
increasing.
"Clients' preferences have changed and more and more
purchases are made on the internet," Arumeel said.
The CEO added that the constant increase in parcel numbers
has enabled the company to go on providing the traditional postal service.
In 2018, Omniva installed over 100 new parcel machines
across Estonia. New machines will definitely be installed also this year, but not
before the fall. Issuance of parcels also makes up an important part of the
work of post offices. At the post office of Someru in West-Viru County, for
instance, on the average 316 transactions are concluded per month, of
which 296 entail the issuance of a parcel.
Arumeel denied rumors that Omniva is planning to cut the
number of days of home delivery to five from the present six per week to save
money. Home delivery on Saturdays will remain, as the state has allocated the
amount of money necessary for that, he said.
