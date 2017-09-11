Agriculture, Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania will be allowed to export pigs to Poland again this week
"We have agreed that the previous permit for the export
of live pigs from Lithuania to Poland will be returned for six months, but the
Lithuanian Food and Veterinary Service will have to carry out several
additional checks for the Polish side to be completely sure that our pigs and
free from swine flu," the minister told journalists.
In his words, the Polish Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof
Ardanowski will make the decision in writing.
"We respect the EU free trade rules (…) It is very
important for me as Lithuania is a very important strategic partner of ours.
We, therefore, decided to restore bilateral trade based on the EU law,"
Ardanowski said.
In December, Poland banned the export of Lithuanian pork and
pigs grown in secondary swine flu zones where dead swine-affected bores have
been found.
