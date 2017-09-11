Alcohol, Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.11.2018, 17:29
Somersby most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia
BC, Riga, 16.11.2018.Print version
In the first nine months of the year, the Somersy brand cider produced by joint-stock Cesus Alus was the most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia, according to information from the State Revenue Service writes LETA.
The second most popular alcoholic beverage in the first nine months of the year was the Cesu 14% alcoholic cocktail, followed by the gin cocktail Cesu Dzons, the strong wine Agdam and the sparkling wine Bosca.
The sixth most popular alcoholic beverage so far this year was Rigas Sampanietis champagne, followed by the alcoholic cocktail Hartwall Original, the alcoholic cocktail Original Gin, the alcoholic cocktail Fizz and the brandy Bonaparte.
Meanwhile, the most popular beer in Latvia in the first nine months of the year was Cesu Premium, followed by Miezitis, Aldaris Gaisais, Carlsberg, Cesu Bruza, Tervetes Sencu, Lacplesis Gaisais, Lacplesis Dzintars, Tervetes and Apinitis Stiprais.
Other articles:
- 16.11.2018 First container train from China's city of Xi'an arrives at Riga port
- 16.11.2018 Топ-10 латвийских бизнесменов с самыми большими убытками
- 16.11.2018 Экономист Центробанка: Эстония больше не страна с дешевой рабочей силой
- 16.11.2018 Рижский аэропорт готовит радикальные меры к такси
- 16.11.2018 Клайпедский порт накануне больших перемен
- 16.11.2018 LPB buys Baata shopping mall in Liepaja for EUR 2.4 mln
- 16.11.2018 Эмигранты перевели в Литву 1,1 млрд. евро - Eurostat
- 16.11.2018 Порт встретился с рижанами
- 16.11.2018 В Литве все больше строителей из Польши
- 16.11.2018 Пассажирооборот airBaltic за десять месяцев вырос на 18%