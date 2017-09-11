Somersby most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia

The second most popular alcoholic beverage in the first nine months of the year was the Cesu 14% alcoholic cocktail, followed by the gin cocktail Cesu Dzons, the strong wine Agdam and the sparkling wine Bosca.





The sixth most popular alcoholic beverage so far this year was Rigas Sampanietis champagne, followed by the alcoholic cocktail Hartwall Original, the alcoholic cocktail Original Gin, the alcoholic cocktail Fizz and the brandy Bonaparte.





Meanwhile, the most popular beer in Latvia in the first nine months of the year was Cesu Premium, followed by Miezitis, Aldaris Gaisais, Carlsberg, Cesu Bruza, Tervetes Sencu, Lacplesis Gaisais, Lacplesis Dzintars, Tervetes and Apinitis Stiprais.



