Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 10:27
Gambling in Latvia turnover up 11.2% y-o-y in 9 months
BC, Riga, 08.11.2018.Print version
Latvian gambling operators generated EUR 196.218 mln gambling revenue in the first nine months of this year, which was a 11.2 % increase against the respective period a year ago, according to the Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of Latvia.
Slot machines netted EUR 153.869 mln, up 7.9 on the first nine months of 2017.
Online gambling revenue was the second largest source of
revenue, generating EUR 28.629 mln at a 48.9 % increase from the first nine
months of 2017.
Revenue from gambling tables (roulette, card games) dropped
7.2% y-o-y to EUR 11.806 mln, and betting revenue rose 4.4% to EUR 1.766.
Bingo halls generated EUR 0.148 mln in nine-month revenue, down 28.8%.
The gambling operators’ aggregate nine-month turnover grew
9.9% y-o-y to EUR 207.494 mln in January-September 2018.
The gambling authority projects the 15 gambling operators’
aggregate profit for the nine months of 2018 to total EUR 54.672 mln, which
would be 17.6 more than a year ago.
Other articles:
- 08.11.2018 Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to EUR 1 bln
- 08.11.2018 Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins
- 08.11.2018 КРФК за нарушения закона о рынке финансовых инструментов оштрафовала Grindeks на 10 000 евро
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Ventamonjaks chemicals terminal to be merged with Despina Capital
- 07.11.2018 Estonian competition watchdog grants Enefit Green permission to buy Nelja Energia
- 07.11.2018 Выручка Novaturas увеличилась на 30%
- 07.11.2018 Годовой рост торговли в Литве – один из наиболее заметных в ЕС
- 07.11.2018 Estonian real estate companies predict decrease in number of transactions
- 07.11.2018 Inflation to slow down in Estonia next year – Swedbank