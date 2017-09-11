Gambling in Latvia turnover up 11.2% y-o-y in 9 months

Latvian gambling operators generated EUR 196.218 mln gambling revenue in the first nine months of this year, which was a 11.2 % increase against the respective period a year ago, according to the Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of Latvia.

Slot machines netted EUR 153.869 mln, up 7.9 on the first nine months of 2017.

Online gambling revenue was the second largest source of revenue, generating EUR 28.629 mln at a 48.9 % increase from the first nine months of 2017.





Revenue from gambling tables (roulette, card games) dropped 7.2% y-o-y to EUR 11.806 mln, and betting revenue rose 4.4% to EUR 1.766. Bingo halls generated EUR 0.148 mln in nine-month revenue, down 28.8%.





The gambling operators’ aggregate nine-month turnover grew 9.9% y-o-y to EUR 207.494 mln in January-September 2018.





The gambling authority projects the 15 gambling operators’ aggregate profit for the nine months of 2018 to total EUR 54.672 mln, which would be 17.6 more than a year ago.