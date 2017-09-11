Estonia, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology
Uber Baltics general manager joins Veriff
Enn Metsar.
Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania were the first European Union member states to adopt
contemporary transportation legislation, which regulates ride-sharing. With
Baltic states serving as the role model, Finland, Croatia and Portugal also
updated their legal framework.
At Veriff, Metsar will manage business
development. “The main reason I decided to join Veriff is that they work on a very important problem – establishing
trust in the digital world. In Estonia, we have seen that mobile identity
provides many opportunities. Services move online, which makes them faster and
more affordable. The common barrier hindering online business is lack of trust
between counterparties. The question is if this is an obstacle that can be
overcome. I believe that in cooperation with Veriff, it can. I appreciate Veriff`s
professional team and I have great experience of working with Kaarel. At Uber, we used Veriff`s service for driver and vehicle compliance checks in
Estonia,” he said.
Veriff’s founder and CEO Kaarel Kotkas believes Metsar is a valuable addition to Veriff`s growing team. “Enn has
experience in both finance and sharing economy, plus the passion to make
cutting edge technology widely accessible. These are the markets where Veriff`s customers largely operate in.
Enn`s strengths are strategic management and global thinking – we value that
experience and knowledge highly,” he noted.
In the
past, Metsar has worked as a Strategy Consultant in the global business
consultation company Bain & Company,
in Smartcap as an Investment Manager
and as fund manager of Swedbank`s Eastern
Europe Equity Funds. He has a Master`s degree in Public Policy and
Management from Carnegie Mellon
University in the US.
