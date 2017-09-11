Uber Baltics general manager joins Veriff

Estonian tech company Veriff is reinforcing its team by hiring Enn Metsar as its Business Development Manager, who worked as the Uber Baltics General Manager for the past three years. Metsar launched Uber`s business operations in Estonia and Lithuania.

Enn Metsar. Photo: linkedin.com.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were the first European Union member states to adopt contemporary transportation legislation, which regulates ride-sharing. With Baltic states serving as the role model, Finland, Croatia and Portugal also updated their legal framework.





At Veriff, Metsar will manage business development. “The main reason I decided to join Veriff is that they work on a very important problem – establishing trust in the digital world. In Estonia, we have seen that mobile identity provides many opportunities. Services move online, which makes them faster and more affordable. The common barrier hindering online business is lack of trust between counterparties. The question is if this is an obstacle that can be overcome. I believe that in cooperation with Veriff, it can. I appreciate Veriff`s professional team and I have great experience of working with Kaarel. At Uber, we used Veriff`s service for driver and vehicle compliance checks in Estonia,” he said.





Veriff’s founder and CEO Kaarel Kotkas believes Metsar is a valuable addition to Veriff`s growing team. “Enn has experience in both finance and sharing economy, plus the passion to make cutting edge technology widely accessible. These are the markets where Veriff`s customers largely operate in. Enn`s strengths are strategic management and global thinking – we value that experience and knowledge highly,” he noted.





In the past, Metsar has worked as a Strategy Consultant in the global business consultation company Bain & Company, in Smartcap as an Investment Manager and as fund manager of Swedbank`s Eastern Europe Equity Funds. He has a Master`s degree in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University in the US.