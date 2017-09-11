Estonia, Markets and Companies, Port, Retail, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 16:35
Tallink adds fashion brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda to franchise portfolio
As part of the agreement, Tallink
will add to its network of stores in Tallinn, one in the Ulemiste Keskus shopping
center and one in the Rocca Al Mare
shopping center, Tallink said.
The total revenue of Tallink's
stores and restaurants exceeds 500 mln euros a year and makes up 56% of the
company's total revenue. "Retail has an important part to play in Tallink Grupp's success," Paavo
Nogene, CEO of Tallink Grupp,
said.
"Dozens of strong brands are represented onboard our vessels. The
development of our product range is something we work on on a daily basis. In
addition to retail activity onboard, we have also been active in the retail
sector on-shore for a number of years. We are confident that the five new
stores in Estonia will now form a strong foundation for further developing our
on-shore retail activities and there will be more news to share on this in the
future," Nogene said.
"Jack & Jones and Vero Moda are both well-known fashion
brands, which have been popular among customers on the Estonian market for many
years. Adding these two brands will add variety to our portfolio and increase
the range of products on offer to our customers," Aimar Parna, head
of Tallink Duty Free, said.
The new franchise contract is the second such agreement for Tallink Grupp this year with which
partnerships are developed with well-known brands. The group in February
acquired the franchise rights of the globally known brand Esprit in Estonia and
is operating the brand's three stores in the Ulemiste Keskus shopping center and Rocca Al Mare shopping center in Tallinn and the Kvartal shopping center in Tartu.
- 05.09.2018 Poland plans to boost shipments by Lithuanian railways
- 05.09.2018 Balta non-life insurer posts 3.2 mln euros in H1 profit
- 05.09.2018 BLRT Grupp signs cooperation contract with South Korea's Panasia
- 05.09.2018 Годовой рост торговли в Литве – один из самых значительных в ЕС
- 05.09.2018 Объем торговли березовой фанерой производства Latvijas finieris в 2018 году вырос на 3%
- 05.09.2018 BLRT Grupp подписал договор о сотрудничестве с южнокорейской фирмой Panasia
- 05.09.2018 Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area
- 05.09.2018 Ожидаемая продолжительность жизни в Эстонии существенно выросла
- 05.09.2018 Life expectancy is increasing in Estonia
- 05.09.2018 За полгода Bigbank выдал кредитов на сумму более 140 млн. евро