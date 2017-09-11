Tallink's August passenger numbers up 1.3%

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried 993,000 passengers in August, which marks an increase of 1.3% on year, informs LETA/BNS.

The number of cargo units grew 2.8% to 31,517 units but the number of passenger cars decreased 0.6% to 115,332 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.





The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route rose 0.7% year on year to 496,000. Cargo carriage on that route also rose 0.7%, to 20,400 units, and the number of passenger vehicles moved up 0.8% to 78,200 units.





On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passengers increased 1.7% to 109,800. Cargo carriage on the same route declined 0.7% to 3,651 units while the number of passenger vehicles dropped 4.7% to 7,940 units.





The number of passengers on the Finland-Sweden route showed a year-on-year increase of 0.7%, totaling 293,200. Cargo carriage increased 8.1% to 6,128 units and the number of passenger cars carried on the route fell 2.1% to 21,525.





The number of passengers on the shipper's Latvia-Sweden route increased 6.5% on year to 94,200. Cargo carriage on the route soared 27.7% to 1,328 units, but the number of passenger vehicles declined 5.9% to 7,700 vehicles.