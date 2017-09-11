Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 16:40
Tallink's August passenger numbers up 1.3%
The number of cargo units grew 2.8% to 31,517 units but the number of
passenger cars decreased 0.6% to 115,332 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.
The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route rose 0.7% year on
year to 496,000. Cargo carriage on that route also rose 0.7%, to 20,400 units,
and the number of passenger vehicles moved up 0.8% to 78,200 units.
On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passengers increased 1.7% to
109,800. Cargo carriage on the same route declined 0.7% to 3,651 units while
the number of passenger vehicles dropped 4.7% to 7,940 units.
The number of passengers on the Finland-Sweden route showed a
year-on-year increase of 0.7%, totaling 293,200. Cargo carriage increased 8.1%
to 6,128 units and the number of passenger cars carried on the route fell 2.1%
to 21,525.
The number of passengers on the shipper's Latvia-Sweden route increased
6.5% on year to 94,200. Cargo carriage on the route soared 27.7% to 1,328
units, but the number of passenger vehicles declined 5.9% to 7,700 vehicles.
