Finnish tabloid: It still pays to buy alcohol in Estonia

Despite the recent increases in the alcohol excise duty in Estonia, it still pays for Finns to buy booze in the Baltic country, Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said in an article comparing the prices of various products in the two countries, citing LETA/BNS.

"Regardless of the significant tax hike, the price of alcohol continues to be more favorable in Estonia than in Finland," Ilta-Sanomat said.

The price difference is biggest for stronger beer and long-drink, amounting to tens of percent. More expensive wines and cognacs meanwhile are often not cheaper in Estonia than in Finland as traders in Estonia buy their supplies in small batches.

Cigarettes of the more well-known brands continue to be 40% cheaper in Estonia than in Finland.

It also makes sense to travel to Estonia for beauty and wellness services, as moving beyond the hotels or the Old City of Tallinn, where prices are equal to those of Finland, the prices of these services fall steeply.

The difference in the prices of car service and maintenance is approximately 20% in Estonia's favor, while construction goods are 20–40% cheaper in Estonia.

Ilta-Sanomat has found that also the prices of yarn and handicraft goods are lower in Estonia,with one big store in Tallinn offering a better selection of these goods than stores in Finland at half the Finnish price.

The other goods and services that are cheaper in Estonia are open-market goods such as berries, mushrooms and apples, as well as medical services, medicines, and eating out.

It no longer pays to buy food in Estonia, as food prices in Estonia have risen faster than in other EU member states and food is not cheaper than in Finland anymore.

The price difference for motor fuel is negligible, and diesel is even cheaper in Finland than in Estonia, according to the paper. The same holds true for electronics, as the sales volumes of electronics in Estonia are lower than in Finland and prices are affected also by Estonians' willingness to buy electronics online.





When it comes to clothes and footwear, the difference rather is in favor of Finland, whereas the big brands present in both Estonia and Finland sell at the same price on both markets.

The other products listed by the paper as not worth a trip to Estonia are cosmetics and hygiene products, glasses, pet goods and CDs.