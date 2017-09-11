Alcohol, Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Retail, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 10:22
Finnish tabloid: It still pays to buy alcohol in Estonia
"Regardless of the significant tax hike, the price of
alcohol continues to be more favorable in Estonia than in Finland,"
Ilta-Sanomat said.
The price difference is biggest for stronger beer and
long-drink, amounting to tens of percent. More expensive wines and cognacs
meanwhile are often not cheaper in Estonia than in Finland as traders
in Estonia buy their supplies in small batches.
Cigarettes of the more well-known brands continue to be 40% cheaper in Estonia than in Finland.
It also makes sense to travel to Estonia for beauty and
wellness services, as moving beyond the hotels or the Old City of Tallinn,
where prices are equal to those of Finland, the prices of these services fall
steeply.
The difference in the prices of car service and maintenance
is approximately 20% in Estonia's favor, while construction goods are 20–40% cheaper
in Estonia.
Ilta-Sanomat has found that also the prices of yarn and
handicraft goods are lower in Estonia,with one big store in Tallinn offering a
better selection of these goods than stores in Finland at half the Finnish
price.
The other goods and services that are cheaper in Estonia are
open-market goods such as berries, mushrooms and apples, as well as medical
services, medicines, and eating out.
It no longer pays to buy food in Estonia, as food prices in
Estonia have risen faster than in other EU member states and food is not
cheaper than in Finland anymore.
The price difference for motor fuel is negligible, and
diesel is even cheaper in Finland than in Estonia, according to the paper.
The same holds true for electronics, as the sales volumes of electronics in Estonia
are lower than in Finland and prices are affected also by Estonians'
willingness to buy electronics online.
When it comes to clothes and footwear, the difference rather
is in favor of Finland, whereas the big brands present in both Estonia and
Finland sell at the same price on both markets.
The other products listed by the paper as not worth a trip
to Estonia are cosmetics and hygiene products, glasses, pet goods and CDs.
