Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 17:22
Estonian beer producers predict FY tax gap to reach EUR 100 mln
"Based on actual receipts in the first six months of
2018, we estimate that full-year inflow of excise duty will total approximately
240 mln euros," the manager of the association, Peeter Vork, said.
"Cross-border trade between Estonia and Latvia has
evolved on a very large scale over the past one-and-a-half years and there is
no indication of stability or a peak having been achieved. Therefore we
forecast that receipts of alcohol excise duties and related VAT receipts will
decrease further this year and in the following years. It also deserves mention
that receipts this year will be significantly smaller than the forecasts the
Ministry of Finance has revised, so to speak, on multiple occasions," Vork
said.
Inflow of the alcohol excise duty into the state budget in
the first six months of this year totaled 119 mln euros, 2.9 mln euros or 2.4%
less than during the same period last year. Compared with the first half of
2016, receipts were smaller by 8.9 mln euros.
The Estonian Breweries Association is an umbrella
organization for major Estonian producers of beer and other low-alcohol
beverages.
