Overall grain harvest might be by 40% lower than last year – farmers organization

The overall grain harvest in Latvia might by by 40% lower than last year, especially in the western Kureme region, said Juris Lazdins, the chairman of the Latvian agriculturalist organization Zemnieku Saeima (The Farmers' Assembly) informed LETA.

He said that he does not remember such a bad year of harvest. Grain harvest differs by regions, harvest in Kurzeme region, for example, is very low. The situation in southern Zemgale region is different – there are places where the harvest has dropped by 20 % and places where harvest is by 50 % lower. Meanwhile, the overall harvest can be by 40 % lower compared to last year.





"We had reasons for the bad harvest – last year’s floods and this year’s drought," said Lazdins.

At the same time, he said that consumers will not be affected by lower harvests because prices of flour and bread will not change.





Indulis Jansons VAK farmers cooperative, told LETA that the harvest will be lower this year, but it is too early to tell exact figures. About half of the grain has been harvested in Vidzeme and Latgale, and currently the winter crops is by 20% lower. The summer crops are by 30-40% lower. In some places in Vidzeme and Latgale the crops ar by 50% lower due to drought.