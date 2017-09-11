Agriculture, Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 15.08.2018
Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 8.16% in July
The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in July this year dropped 8.16% from the same period of last year to 72,820 tons, according to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center writes LETA.
he number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In July 2018, there were 149,749 dairy cows registered in Latvia, down 3.07% from July 2017 when there were 154,491 dairy cows in Latvia. Of all the dairy cows registered in Latvia, 131,007 were producing milk in July, down 4.21 percent from the same month in 2017.
According to the preliminary data, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in June this year rose 0.8% to EUR 269.7 per ton. The Agricultural Data Center has yet to release information on the average milk purchase price for July.
