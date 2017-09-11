Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Lottery and gambling turnover increases 11.5% in Latvia
Latvian lottery and gambling companies' revenue from gambling rose 11.5% in the first half of 2018, amounting to EUR 126.401 mln, informs LETA referring to the Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of Latvia.
Slot machines netted EUR 99.104 mln – 7.7% increase on the first half of
2017.
Online gambling revenue was the second largest in terms of revenue,
amounting to EUR 18.265 mln (51.7% up from the first half of 2017).
Lottery and gambling companies' total turnover increased 10.5% to EUR
133.82 mln in the first half of 2018.
According to the inspection's data, 16 gambling companies' total profit
in the first half of this year is estimated to have reached EUR 32.692 mln,
which is 25.2% more than in the first half of 2017.
