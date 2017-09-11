Modus Group set to expand its car-sharing service to Poland

Lithuanian-owned international group Modus Group is expanding its CityBee car-sharing service into the Polish market, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: citybee.lt

The group said that it plans to launch the service in the neighboring country in the fall.

CityBee has set up a local customer service office in Poland and plans to start with a fleet of 200 cargo vehicles, which will be gradually enlarged. Passenger cars will be added at a later stage.

"We are familiar with the Polish market, where Modus Group has been developing renewable energy projects since last year," Modus Group Chairman Liudas Liutkevicius said.





"The size of the market also offers good prospects for developing car-sharing. All the more so because there is still room for competition," he said.





The CityBee service will be rolled out in Warsaw, Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw and Poznan, with plans to expand it later to Lublin, Szczecin, Bydgoszcz, Lodz, Katowice and Bialystok.