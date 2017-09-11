Car market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Passenger cars, Transport
Modus Group set to expand its car-sharing service to Poland
The group
said that it plans to launch the service in the neighboring country in the
fall.
CityBee has set up a local customer service office in Poland and plans to start with a fleet of 200 cargo vehicles, which will be gradually enlarged. Passenger cars will be added at a later stage.
"We
are familiar with the Polish market, where Modus
Group has been developing renewable energy projects since last year," Modus Group Chairman Liudas Liutkevicius said.
"The
size of the market also offers good prospects for developing car-sharing.
All the more so because there is still room for competition," he
said.
The CityBee service will be rolled out
in Warsaw, Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw and Poznan, with plans to expand it
later to Lublin, Szczecin, Bydgoszcz, Lodz, Katowice and Bialystok.
