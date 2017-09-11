Latvian PM: market-changing innovations usually are created by small companies

Market-changing innovations usually are created by small companies, said Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) at the informal European Council meeting in Sofia today, cites LETA.

The prime minister’s office reported that Kucinskis and other EU heads of states and governments discussed innovations, as well as measures to curb US trade in the EU.





In relation to the EU innovations policy, Latvia is eyeing development of the innovations ecosystem in the EU. The European Innovations Council might be one of its elements. "Innovations that change markets usually are created by small projects and companies at the initial stage. We often speak about Europe’s added value. I see that the international dimension that can be ensured by EU support, is very important for the small players," said Kucinskis.





In relation to the trade with the US, Latvia believes that everything possible should be done to avoid further escalation of the situation in relation with increased US tariffs on steel and aluminium. At the same time, the EU has the rights to defend its economic interests. Kucinskis believes that such solutions should be sought that prevent potential harm to the EU economy.





On March 8, 2018, increased import tariffs on steel and aluminium in order to protect its national security. On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the US leaves the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by the US and the EU in 2015, and voiced readiness to work on a new agreement.