Adidas removes from sites sale of football jerseys with USSR symbols
German clothing manufacturer Adidas has removed from its sites the sale of football jerseys with Soviet symbols on them after an uproar from the public, informs LETA.
Adidas had released for sale throwback/retro football jerseys with the USSR written on them, but was removed from its sites after an outcry by residents of Lithuania, Ukraine, Latvia and other former eastern bloc countries which suffered under the totalitarian regime.
The controversial football jerseys were still on sale on its sites yesterday, but have since been removed.
Persons continue to demand via the company's social networking sites that Adidas apologize for the incident.
Meanwhile, LETA was contacted the company's subsidiary in Latvia, Adidas Baltics, which refused to comment the incident.
