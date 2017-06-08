Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Tourism
UAE ambassador inquired about business conditions in Rezekne SEZ
The UAE Ambassador with a delegation visited Rezekne on Monday, April 16.
During an official meeting in the city council, the ambassador was informed about the economic development trends in Rezekne, the projects planned by the municipality, tourism and investment opportunities, operations of the Rezekne SEZ, etc.
Afterwards the ambassador visited the companies NewFuels and Energy Resources CHP working in the Rezekne SEZ and inquired about the export markets of the local companies and the business conditions in the Rezekne SEZ.
In conclusion of the visit the UAE delegation visited the local cultural center Gors and the Rezekne Academy of Technologies where cooperation opportunities in student exchange and scientific cooperation were discussed.
It was the UAE ambassador's first regional visit to Rezekne.
