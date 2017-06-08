Weakening ruble may affect some Lithuanian exporters

Russia's ruble, which has been falling recently, may adversely affect some Lithuanian exporters, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on April 12th, informs LETA/BNS.

"We discussed a large contract with customers. However, the buyers want the price to be lowered by 10 percent due to the weakening ruble. We can't agree to that," it quoted Petras Velyvis, CEO of Dovaina, a Lithuanian manufacturer of equipment for the food production industry, as saying.





"But I hope we won't lose that deal," he added.





Sigitas Zaikauskas, CEO of Italiana LT, a Lithuanian producer of sparkling wine and other alcoholic beverages, said that the weakening of the ruble was driving down Russians' purchasing power and hence that demand for the company's products.