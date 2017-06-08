Chamber urges Latvian businessmen to launch exports to China

Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging businessmen to use the opportunities offered by the New Silk Road initiative and start exporting their products and services to China, the LCCI told LETA.

There are effective transport channels in place for implementation of the initiative, and important intergovernmental cooperation agreements have been signed that cover taxes, investments and other areas.





Latvia is one of the most active participants in the project, LCCI reminds. There have been high-level official visits taking place between Latvia and China, and the two countries have signed cooperation agreements on trade, investment protection, avoidance of double taxation, technological cooperation, air traffic services, and others. The number of goods Latvia exports to China has increased 77 percent since implementation of the initiative began, and China has become Latvia's second largest trade partner beyond the European Union.





LCCI Council Chairman Aigars Rostovskis points out that the New Silk Road project has been steadily developing. By now, all trade channels to China are open and there are a lot of other advantageous factors, all of which is based on the positive dialog between Latvia and China, he explains.