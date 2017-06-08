Baltic Export, China, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.04.2018, 15:22
Chamber urges Latvian businessmen to launch exports to China
There are effective transport channels in place for implementation of the initiative, and important intergovernmental cooperation agreements have been signed that cover taxes, investments and other areas.
Latvia is one of the most active participants in the project, LCCI reminds. There have been high-level official visits taking place between Latvia and China, and the two countries have signed cooperation agreements on trade, investment protection, avoidance of double taxation, technological cooperation, air traffic services, and others. The number of goods Latvia exports to China has increased 77 percent since implementation of the initiative began, and China has become Latvia's second largest trade partner beyond the European Union.
LCCI Council Chairman Aigars Rostovskis points out that the New Silk Road project has been steadily developing. By now, all trade channels to China are open and there are a lot of other advantageous factors, all of which is based on the positive dialog between Latvia and China, he explains.
- 06.04.2018 Annual inflation in Estonia made 2.8% in March
- 06.04.2018 90,8% латвийских семей оценивают здоровье своих детей как хорошее
- 06.04.2018 Оборот Andre Motors в 2017 году увеличился на 60%
- 06.04.2018 Auga from Lithuania working with Japan's biggest retailer Aeon
- 06.04.2018 Россия ограничила вывоз алкоголя пятью литрами
- 06.04.2018 Дизельные автомобили из Германии "сбрасывают" в Восточную Европу
- 06.04.2018 ЛТПП предлагает предпринимателям возможности экспорта в Китай
- 06.04.2018 Национальный совет по электронным СМИ в Латвии против публикации материалов Sputnik в общественных медиа
- 06.04.2018 26% small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have good credit rating
- 06.04.2018 Ossinovski's girlfriend resigns from board of Latvian road maintenance company