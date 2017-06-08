EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Retail
Maxima Grupe cleared to purchase Poland's Stokrotka
Lithuania's largest retail chain Maxima Grupe has been given a green light from the Polish Competition Council to purchase Poland's Emperia Holding, the operator of Stokrotka retail chain, which will become the group's second chain in Poland, reports LETA/BNS.
Maxima bought Aldik for an unspecified sum in 2012.
"The permit is an important step for the purchase of the stake in Emperia Holding. We expect the next phase to be just as smooth to be able to successfully finalize the deal after the deadline for the offer," Dalius Misiunas, CEO of Maxima Grupe, said in a press release.
Stokrotka operates 436 stores across Poland, accounting for about 20 percent of the market. The company has approximately 8,200 employees and posted 570 million euros in turnover in 2016.
Maxima Grupe operates the Maxima retail chain in the Baltic states, Aldik in Poland and T-Market in Bulgaria, as well as Barbora online food store. The group's consolidated turnover was 2.69 billion euros in 2016.
