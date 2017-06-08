Euroapotheca buys Ulikooli Apteek

Euroapotheca, a company of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group controlled by Lithuanian businessman Nerijus Numavicius, has purchased the Estonian pharmacy chain Ulikooli Apteek, informs LETA/BNS.

Euroapotheca said that its Estonian subsidiary Euroapteek on Wednesday finalized a deal with Finland's Yliopiston Apteekki on the acquisition of 13 Ulikooli Apteek pharmacies.





Euroapteek will integrate the newly-bought pharmacies into its chain and will also provide franchise services to another 11 pharmacies that have until now operated under the name of Ulikooli Apteek.





In a parallel deal finalized on Wednesday, Euroapotheca's wholesale arm in Estonia, Baltfarma, acquired the wholesaler Medapta from Finland's Yliopiston Apteekki.





The group did not disclose the value of either deal.





Vilnius-based Euroapotheca is part of Vilniaus Prekyba, one of Lithuania's biggest business groups.