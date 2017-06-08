Estonia, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.03.2018, 15:33
Euroapotheca buys Ulikooli Apteek
BC, Tallinn/Vilnius, 15.03.2018.Print version
Euroapotheca, a company of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group controlled by Lithuanian businessman Nerijus Numavicius, has purchased the Estonian pharmacy chain Ulikooli Apteek, informs LETA/BNS.
Euroapotheca said that its Estonian subsidiary Euroapteek on Wednesday finalized a deal with Finland's Yliopiston Apteekki on the acquisition of 13 Ulikooli Apteek pharmacies.
Euroapteek will integrate the newly-bought pharmacies into its chain and will also provide franchise services to another 11 pharmacies that have until now operated under the name of Ulikooli Apteek.
In a parallel deal finalized on Wednesday, Euroapotheca's wholesale arm in Estonia, Baltfarma, acquired the wholesaler Medapta from Finland's Yliopiston Apteekki.
The group did not disclose the value of either deal.
Vilnius-based Euroapotheca is part of Vilniaus Prekyba, one of Lithuania's biggest business groups.
Other articles:
- 15.03.2018 11,400 Lithuanians paid over EUR 3,000 monthly salary in October
- 15.03.2018 Small Planet Group targets further growth after 45% revenue rise in 2017
- 15.03.2018 Small Planet Group ожидает дальнейшего роста выручки в 2018 году
- 15.03.2018 14% Lithuanian workers paid minimum or lower wages
- 15.03.2018 Estonian government okays 7.6% pension rise
- 15.03.2018 Egis Rail to study feasibility and technical framework for Rail Baltica connection in Tallinn
- 15.03.2018 Климат "давит" латвийских торфоразработчиков
- 15.03.2018 Estonian Railways records 7.6% increase in 2-months freight volumes
- 15.03.2018 В Эстонии выбрали 11 лучших продуктов питания
- 15.03.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca приобрела эстонскую сеть аптек Ulikool Apteek