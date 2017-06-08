Internet, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
Medics still report on problems with e-health system in Latvia
12.03.2018.
Two out of three family physicians are forced to work longer hours because of the work with the e-health system, said Sarmite Veide, the president of the Latvian Association of Family Physicians, at the association’s meeting yesterday, cites LETA
During the meeting a number of family physicians reported on different problems they have faced during the use of the e-health system.
There are problems with sick notes, e-prescriptions and also the new functionality – e-referrals.
As reported, using the new e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare institutions for prescribing government-funded medicines and issuing sick notes in Latvia on January 1 this year. Initially there were many complaints about the new system being too slow and other flaws.
