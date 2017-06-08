Corruption, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Thursday, 22.02.2018
The probe into large-scale corruption in Lithuania’s Santaros Clinic being conducted
The Lithuanian law-enforcement said on February 21st it was conducting a probe into large-scale corruption allegations in the Vilnius University's Santaros Clinic, reports LETA/BNS.
According to information available to BNS, the probe has to do with the actions taken by the top management of the hospital.
In a joint press release, the Special Investigation Service and prosecutors said that the investigation was about suspected abuse and large-scale bribery.
"We are now conducting the necessary procedural pre-trial investigation actions, with no detailed information provided at the moment to prevent harm to the investigation," reads the communique.
The law-enforcement said more information would be available later.
