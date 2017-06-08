Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Amber Beverage Group acquires Estonian Remedia
"Although this is a very challenging time for the Estonian alcoholic
beverages industry, by joining forces with our colleagues from Remedia, we have doubled our market
share and become a more serious player within the industry with invaluable
experience of the domestic and international market," said Amber Beverage Group and Remedia board member Pavels Filipovs.
He informed that by adding the productivity of the Remedia plant to the group’s existing plants in Latvia, Mexico and
Russia, ABG will be able to increase
its production capacity and offer a more extensive range of production services
to all current and potential clients.
At present, the ABG portfolio
consists of over 130 different alcoholic beverage brands, which will now be
joined by well-known brands on the Estonian market such as Ston Vodka, Reval
Gin, Kiiu Torn, Saare Gin, Urdimeister, Talu Viin, Kapteini Viin and others.
Strengthening the group's portfolio of imported brands, they will be joined by
such popular Estonian spirits brands as Carskaja Vodka, Zverj Vodka, Sjabri
Vodka, Hutorskaja, HARDY Cognac, Barclays Whisky and Domaine Bousquet wines,
etc.
"The sales and marketing resources at the disposal of ABG and Remedia are formidable. Equally noteworthy is the growth of
beverage brands represented by the group in over 170 export markets. Therefore,
we also offer other market players distribution service for their brands on Pan
Baltic level," Filipovs said.
Remedia is the third
largest producer of alcohol in Estonia. It was the first private company after
re-independence to receive a license to produce alcoholic beverages and has
recently succeeded in gaining protected status for Estonian Vodka from the EU.
Currently Remedia's product portfolio
includes vodkas, gins, natural liqueurs, cream liqueurs and natural egg liqueurs.
Amber Beverage Group operates internationally from its head office in Riga through its
production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, UK and the Baltics,
where it is the region's leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and
retailer of alcoholic beverages. Amber
Beverage Group exports its core brands Moskovskaya, Riga Black Balsam,
Cosmopolitan Diva and Rooster Rojo Tequila to over 160 markets.
