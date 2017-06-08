Amber Beverage Group acquires Estonian Remedia

Amber Beverage Group (ABG) has cemented its status as a rapidly growing and leading player within the Estonian alcohol market by acquiring one of Estonia’s largest alcohol producers Remedia, ABG informed LETA.

"Although this is a very challenging time for the Estonian alcoholic beverages industry, by joining forces with our colleagues from Remedia, we have doubled our market share and become a more serious player within the industry with invaluable experience of the domestic and international market," said Amber Beverage Group and Remedia board member Pavels Filipovs.

He informed that by adding the productivity of the Remedia plant to the group’s existing plants in Latvia, Mexico and Russia, ABG will be able to increase its production capacity and offer a more extensive range of production services to all current and potential clients.

At present, the ABG portfolio consists of over 130 different alcoholic beverage brands, which will now be joined by well-known brands on the Estonian market such as Ston Vodka, Reval Gin, Kiiu Torn, Saare Gin, Urdimeister, Talu Viin, Kapteini Viin and others. Strengthening the group's portfolio of imported brands, they will be joined by such popular Estonian spirits brands as Carskaja Vodka, Zverj Vodka, Sjabri Vodka, Hutorskaja, HARDY Cognac, Barclays Whisky and Domaine Bousquet wines, etc.





"The sales and marketing resources at the disposal of ABG and Remedia are formidable. Equally noteworthy is the growth of beverage brands represented by the group in over 170 export markets. Therefore, we also offer other market players distribution service for their brands on Pan Baltic level," Filipovs said.

Remedia is the third largest producer of alcohol in Estonia. It was the first private company after re-independence to receive a license to produce alcoholic beverages and has recently succeeded in gaining protected status for Estonian Vodka from the EU. Currently Remedia's product portfolio includes vodkas, gins, natural liqueurs, cream liqueurs and natural egg liqueurs.

Amber Beverage Group operates internationally from its head office in Riga through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, UK and the Baltics, where it is the region's leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of alcoholic beverages. Amber Beverage Group exports its core brands Moskovskaya, Riga Black Balsam, Cosmopolitan Diva and Rooster Rojo Tequila to over 160 markets.