Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.02.2018, 11:51
Overall loss to Latvian farmers from floods estimated at nearly EUR 100 mln
The ministry’s representative said this, answering the committee chairwoman
Lolita Cigane’s (For!/Unity)
question whether the compensation worth EUR 15 million paid to farmers by
Latvia is adequate, considering that the same amount has been allocated by the
European Commission to all three Baltic states together.
Ingilavicute said that the European Commission’s decision refers to
compensation for the lost winter crops, while Latvia decided to compensate also
for other types of harvest and hay.
In total EUR 20.5 million was calculated in loss, while just EUR 14.8
million were paid out in compensations. These calculations did not include
unreaped harvest.
The committee also discussed cases when some farmers were required to repay
compensations. Rural Support Service director Anna Vitola-Helviga explained that not all farmers were fully aware
of all the procedures and accounts, therefore not in all cases there has been
fraud.
As reported, the Latvian government has approved a EUR 14.87 million
allocation from the contingency funds to compensate farmers for flood damage
caused by heavy rains in August-October 2017, and the European Commission has
granted EUR 3.46 million in extraordinary aid to Latvian farmers, who could not
harvest summer crops and sow winter crops because the fields were flooded.
Later, the Latvian Rural Support Service has told four farms to repay a
total of EUR 37,300 in wrongfully allocated flood compensations. The Rural
Support Service had conducted repeated checks to make sure that all the
compensations have been allocated properly to the farmers whose lands and crops
suffered in the heavy rainfalls and floods. The inspections revealed that crops
had still been harvested on four of these farms which made them ineligible for
the compensations.
- 19.02.2018 ABLV bank temporarily suspends membership in Association of Latvian Commercial Banks
- 19.02.2018 Labor inspectors in Latvia discover 1,349 unreported employees in 2017
- 19.02.2018 Latvian and Japanese MFA agree on signing Air Transport Agreement
- 19.02.2018 Таллиннский торговый центр Rocca al Mare закрыт из-за пожара
- 19.02.2018 PM: data exchange between Estonia, Finland should inspire other states
- 19.02.2018 January revenue of PRFoods rose by 137%
- 19.02.2018 Estonia's Health Insurance Fund spends EUR 195 mln to enable discount on medicines in 2017
- 19.02.2018 В Латвии готовятся отметить 90-летие Валентина Пикуля
- 19.02.2018 Revenue Service discovers violations in 96% of companies selling used automobiles
- 19.02.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 12.3 mln in unaudited 2017 profit