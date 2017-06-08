Chinese company may manufacture ice cream sticks in central Estonia

A company by the name of Greentown OU belonging to Chinese businesspeople has bought a former livestock shed in the territory of the rural municipality of Turi in central Estonia to start the manufacture of ice cream sticks for the Asian, Middle East and American markets there, informs LETA/BNS.

"We've been acting at a good pace here for three months and the first portion of the plant should be ready by the end of March. We will disassemble the manufacturing line in China and bring it to Estonia. The first pieces of equipment are in Estonia already," the plant's manager Yoshiyuki Yokoyama told regional newspaper Jarva Teataja.

The plant will buy birchwood from the Estonian company Lemeks Wood Supply.

"In phase one we will process 700 solid cubic meters of wood a month, from which we make ice cream sticks for the Asian, Middle East and American markets," Yokoyama said.

The plant is about to go into operation in May.

In the first stage about 20 workers will be hired with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Two years from now, the plant should employ a workforce of 50, according to Yokoyama.

Yokoyama would not reveal how much the launch of the plant to Estonia will cost. He added, however, that relocation of the first phase definitely represented an investment of at least one million euros.