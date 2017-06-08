China, Estonia, Investments, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Chinese company may manufacture ice cream sticks in central Estonia
"We've
been acting at a good pace here for three months and the first portion of the
plant should be ready by the end of March. We will disassemble the
manufacturing line in China and bring it to Estonia. The first pieces of
equipment are in Estonia already," the plant's manager Yoshiyuki Yokoyama told regional
newspaper Jarva Teataja.
The plant will buy birchwood from the Estonian
company Lemeks Wood Supply.
"In phase one we will process 700 solid cubic
meters of wood a month, from which we make ice cream sticks for the Asian,
Middle East and American markets," Yokoyama said.
The plant is about to go into operation in May.
In the first stage about 20 workers will be hired with
the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Two years from now, the plant
should employ a workforce of 50, according to Yokoyama.
Yokoyama would not reveal how much the launch of the
plant to Estonia will cost. He added, however, that relocation of the first
phase definitely represented an investment of at least one million euros.
