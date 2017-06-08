Financial Services, Investments, Latvia, Loan, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 21:40
Swedbank grants EUR 3.5 mln loan to Dobeles Dzirnavnieks
She said that Dobeles Dzirnavnieks
in 2018 plans to build 15 new grain storage towers and a grain drying kiln in
order to improve storage and processing of grain.
Jakubovska said that the present grain storage capacity is 160,000 tons,
while the new project will enlarge that capacity by 54,000 tons with 12 new
grain storage towers, and by 10,000 tons with three new elevators for fresh
grain.
Investments in the elevator project amount to EUR 4.1 million, and EUR 3.6
million will be loaned by Swedbank.
In addition, Dobeles Dzirnavnieks has
submitted a project for the EU funds, and will also invest its own resources in
the project. Total investments in the projects related with intake of grain,
pre-processing and storage in 2018 are estimated at EUR 8 million.
"Thanks to upgrade of the existing plants, establishment of new plants
and efficient work in the markets, in the past years we have dynamically
increased our grain processing capacity. This year we plan to process more than
250,000 tons of grain," said Dobeles
Dzirnavnieks board chairman Kristaps
Amsils.
In 2017 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks
cooperated with 660 grain suppliers, 95% of them were local farmers.
As reported, on 2016, Dobeles
Dzirnavnieks reported EUR 89.711 million in turnover, down 8.9% from 2015,
but its profit increased 2.4 times to EUR 2.713 million.
Dobeles Dzirnavnieks, founded in 1991, has a share capital of EUR 3.78 million. Since 2008 the
company's largest shareholder is Estonian company Tartu Mill.
The main business operations of Dobeles
Dzirnavnieks include storage and processing of grain and grain products,
production of all types of flour and flour mixtures, production of semolina,
pearl barley, food grade bran, processing of buckwheat, packing of food
products, wholesale, retail sales and supply of fodder in the whole territory
of Latvia.
Swedbank is Latvia’s
largest bank by assets.
