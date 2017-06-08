EU – Baltic States, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Mergers and take-overs
Euroapotheca investing EUR 300 mln in Swedish pharmacy chain acquisition
Euroapotheca, which is part of Vilniaus Prekyba
(VP), one of Lithuania's biggest business groups, said on Thursday that it
had finalized the acquisuition of Apoteksgruppen
i Sverige Holding (AGHAB), which
provides franchise services to 189 pharmacies, and would buy 156 of these
stores directly from private investors by late March.
According to Arvydas Zilinskas,
head of corporate affairs at Euroapotheca,
the Lithuanian company will directly own a total of 159 pharmacies, including
the three AGHAB-owned stores. The
remaining 30 pharmacies will continue to be owned by private investors and to
use the Apoteksgruppen franchise and management services.
Euroapotheca has thus become Sweden's fourth-largest pharmacy chain with a market share
of around 9%.
The group now runs over than 600 pharmacies with combined revenue of 750
million euros in six countries.
